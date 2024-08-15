Doctors Killed in Plane Crash Had Found Cure For ‘Man-Made’ Turbo Cancer

The whole world was horrified when news broke about the Brazilian VoePass Airline crash that killed all 62 passengers onboard on Friday. Unfortunately, the news just got even worse.

Doctors onboard the ill-fated flight bound for Sao Paulo’s International Airport were convinced they had discovered a cure for cancer – and clinical trials were in an advanced stage.

Now, with the doctors tragically silenced by unseen forces, clinical trials have been halted, and surviving researchers acknowledge that crucial knowledge was lost with their untimely deaths.

Mainstream media are working desperately to censor this information on behalf of Big Pharma, but the evidence is damning, and we need to work together to spread this information as far and wide as possible.

When it comes to Big Pharma, vaccines, and cancer cures, there is no such thing as coincidences.

There were eight cancer doctors on the 68 passenger plane that crashed in Brazil. Initially it was supposed to be 15, but 7 doctors changed their flight to an earlier take off for that day.

These doctors were traveling to Sao Paulo to take part in a cancer and vaccine conference called SBTMO 2024.

The Big Pharma controlled Western media has been desperately attempting to cover up the nature of the conference these doctors were attending because it blows the story wide open and destroys their lies.

SBTMO stands for Brazilian Society of Bone Marrow Transplantation and Cellular Therapy. The society establishes standards and accreditation programs for cellular therapy.

In other words, they decide what is considered real or fake in the cancer field. They decide it treatments and cures are accredited or not.

According to reports from Brazil, many of the doctors on the doomed flight to the cancer conference in Sao Paulo were furious with Big Pharma and determined to help the billions of people who have been duped into taking the poisonous shots.

Meet Dr. Leo Ferreira, a colleague of the doctors whose lives were cut short by the bizarre plane crash in Brazil. Dr. Ferreira discovered a way to program regulatory T cells to attack tumors – a major breakthrough.

His method showed an incredible 90 percent remission in the lab and they had moved on to advanced animal testing.

Mainstream media is desperate to discredit anybody who shares this information and censor these reports on behalf of their paymasters Big Pharma to stop the masses from learning about the truth.

But we have the receipts and it’s imperative that we share this information with as many people as possible to wake up the masses and hasten the demise of the Big Pharma cartel that is causing so much damage and destroying so many lives around the world.

According to Dr. Richard Day in 1969, the cancer cure has existed for 80 years but was ruthlessly suppressed by the Rockefeller Big Pharma cartel.

Dr. Day, from the Rockefeller-controlled Planned Parenthood, told doctors in 1969: “We can cure almost every cancer right now. Information is on file in the Rockefeller Institute, if it’s ever decided that it should be released.”

He also said all those years ago that the plan was to control and cull the population. The elite would do that through medicine, food, and new laboratory-made diseases.

Dr. Day mentioned that letting people die of cancer would slow down the population growth. That is the reason why they are suppressing the cure for cancer.

It is also the reason why miracle workers like Dr. Burzynski are dragged through the courts and destroyed by the mainstream media despite the testimonies of thousands of cured patients.

Big Pharma has no desire to cure cancer when it is making vast fortunes from treating the symptoms. These people have no soul, and that’s why they do what they do.

The situation becomes even more alarming when you learn what some of the doctors on board the ill-fated flight in Brazil had discovered.

Big Pharma is not just suppressing cures for cancer and diseases. Many of these modern cancers and diseases were created in labs by Big Pharma and they are desperate to keep this murderous secret under wraps.

Big Pharma has a long and inglorious history of targeting anyone that is close to preventing or curing cancer and other profitable mass killer diseases.

The bloodline families have no interest in protecting the health of the population. These psychopaths see humans as sheep and cattle to be controlled and culled.

There is no more effective way to access the body than with mandatory vaccination.

The world is now familiar with Dr. Anthony Fauci thanks to his starring role in the Covid plandemic.

But Covid was not Fauci’s first rodeo. Not even close.

When it comes to man-made diseases and deadly vaccines, Dr. Fauci is the OG.

By 2021 Anthony Fauci had been lying, cheating, and killing for a very long time.

According to NIH insiders, the modern Dr. Mengele started with small animals, torturing and killing thousands of dogs in brutal and unhinged experiments that had no scientific benefit.

Emboldened, Fauci moved on to small children, depositing hundreds in an unmarked grave outside New York after degrading and inhumane experiments.

We made a whole video about this psychopathic chapter in Fauci’s career – it’s on Rumble and everybody needs to see it.

After children, Fauci turned his ire on homosexuals, before finally unleashing hell on the general population. Here is Fauci laying out an evil plan for the AIDS epidemic in the early 80s.

33 years ago, Dr. Robert Willner accused Anthony Fauci of Genocide during the AIDS/HIV epidemic. His speech is even more pertinent today.

How could Fauci get away with all of this?

It certainly helps that his wife Dr. Christine Grady was the head of bioethics at the NIH. That’s right, Fauci’s own wife was responsible for monitoring his psychopathic behavior.

Are you starting to get it now?

As Robert F. Kennedy explains, Fauci should be facing a Nuremberg Code-level red panel for what he did during the Covid pandemic.

