US Cancer Expert Warns ‘Every Turbo Cancer Patient’ Is Under 45

Cancer expert warns turbo cancer patients are all under 40.
A cancer doctor has blown the whistle on the worrying pattern of young patients developing ‘turbo-cancer’ in large numbers.

According to oncologist Dr Nicholas DeVito, from North Carolina’s Duke University, he and his colleague have noticed “too many” young people with turbo-cancer attending their clinic following the vaccine roll-out.

“While the rates of some types of cancer are declining, several gastrointestinal cancers are on the rise among people under age 50,” he wrote in a piece for STAT News.

“Even more worrisome: particularly in bile duct and stomach cancer, the rate increases with each younger generation.”

News.com.au reports: According to an American Cancer Society, about 40 per cent of cancers in the US could be prevented by making lifestyle changes.

Ultra-processed foods represent up to nearly three-quarters of the food consumed by Americans.

