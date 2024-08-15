Head of German Intelligence Reveals Zelensky Behind Nord Stream Pipeline Attack

The former head of German intelligence has revealed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and President of Poland both collaborated to carry out the attack on the Nord Stream Pipelines.

The Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines were sabotaged on 26 September 2022 after a series of underwater explosions and gas leaks.

Modernity.news reports: Much of the legacy media initially blamed Russia for attack, claiming it was a false flag but offering no sensible reason as to why Moscow would target its own energy infrastructure.

However, during an appearance on German broadcaster WELT-TV, August Hanning, who served as the head of Germany’s Federal Intelligence Service (BND) from 1998 to 2005, the attack was carried out at the behest of Zelensky and Andrzej Duda.

According to Hanning, the act of sabotage occurred as a result of an “agreement between the highest officials in Ukraine and Poland.”

“There were agreements between Zelensky and Duda to carry out the attack,” said Hanning.

As we highlighted yesterday, Germany issued an arrest warrant for a Ukrainian diver believed to be involved in the attack on the Nord Stream pipelines, but Polish authorities failed to stop him at the border and he is now believed to be back in Ukraine.

Berlin issued a European arrest warrant for Ukrainian citizen Volodymyr Z. after identifying him as the chief suspect for placing the explosives that destroyed the pipelines, but Polish authorities claimed they didn’t apprehend the suspect as a result of Berlin not including his name in a database of wanted persons.

The pipeline attack was preceded by warnings from the White House that a Russian invasion of Ukraine would spell the end for Nord Stream 2.

Oh look, it's Victoria Nuland saying "Trump won't be president" and smirking just like she did when she said "Nordstream 2 will not move forward" pic.twitter.com/MH2vb2oVC4 — Harrison H. Smith ✞ (@HarrisonHSmith) July 17, 2024

On January 27, 2022, Under-Secretary of State Victoria Nuland stated, “If Russia invades Ukraine, one way or another, Nord Stream 2 will not move forward.”

On February 7, 2022, President Biden said, “If Russia invades… again, then there will be no longer a Nord Stream 2.”

In February 2023, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh published a report asserting that the pipelines were destroyed by the US as part of a covert operation.

According to Hersh’s sources, the explosives were planted in June 2022 by US Navy divers under the guise of the BALTOPS 22 NATO exercise and were detonated three months later with a remote signal sent by a sonar buoy.

It remains to be seen conclusively who ordered and carried out the attack, but the argument that Russia was behind it is looking increasingly tenuous.