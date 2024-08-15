WHO Orders Govt’s To Prepare for ‘Mega Lockdowns’ Due to ‘Deadly Monkeypox’ Strain

The World Health Organization (WHO) has ordered government’s to prepare to initiate tough new lockdowns due to the “strong likelihood” that the new monkeypox strain will become a deadly pandemic.

On Wednesday, the WHO announced that Monkeypox has officially been classified as a “public health emergency of international concern”.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ Latest Video

According to health officials, this new strain has a much higher death rate than the strain seen in 2022, and we are being told that in many cases it is spreading without any sexual contact at all.

Noqreport.com reports: For now, the only confirmed cases of this new mutant strain of Monkeypox are all in central Africa. But it is probably only a matter of time before it spreads to more areas.

The head of the committee that determined that a “public health emergency of international concern” was warranted says that this new strain is an emergency “for the entire globe”

Committee Chair Professor Dimie Ogoina said, “The current upsurge of mpox in parts of Africa, along with the spread of a new sexually transmissible strain of the monkeypox virus, is an emergency, not only for Africa, but for the entire globe. Mpox, originating in Africa, was neglected there, and later caused a global outbreak in 2022. It is time to act decisively to prevent history from repeating itself.”

Originally, all of the confirmed cases of the “clade 1b” strain were limited to the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

But now more than 100 cases have been confirmed in the neighboring countries of Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda…

In the past month, over 100 laboratory-confirmed cases of clade 1b have been reported in four countries neighbouring the DRC that have not reported mpox before: Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda. Experts believe the true number of cases to be higher as a large proportion of clinically compatible cases have not been tested.

The strategy of containment has officially failed.

At this point, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is openly admitting that “the potential for further spread within Africa and beyond is very worrying”…

“The detection and rapid spread of a new clade of mpox in eastern DRC, its detection in neighboring countries that had not previously reported mpox, and the potential for further spread within Africa and beyond is very worrying,” Tedros said during the briefing.

So what do we know about this new strain? Well, first of all we are being told that it has a much higher death rate…

The strain of mpox spreading now (clade I) is more serious than the type we saw two years ago (clade II), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explains. Clade I spreads more easily and could kill up to 10% of people who contract it. On the other hand, more than 99% of people who caught the clade II version in 2022 survived.

Secondly, it appears that it is much easier to spread than the strain that quickly circulated all over the planet in 2022…

During the global outbreak of mpox in 2022, gay and bisexual men made up the vast majority of cases and the virus was mostly spread through close contact, including sex. But with this outbreak in Congo, a majority of cases and deaths are in children. The reasons for the difference aren’t entirely clear. It could be because kids are more susceptible, said Dr. Boghuma Titanji, an infectious diseases expert at Emory University. Social factors, like overcrowding and exposure to parents who caught the disease, could also be at play.

Already, I am seeing so many people on the Internet spreading false information about this new strain.

Yes, this new strain can spread via sexual contact.

But it is being reported that it can also spread without any sexual contact at all…

It began spreading through sexual transmission, via the local sex work industry, according to the researchers. However, they said the new virus has also spread within households, between mothers and their children, and there have even been cases of person-to-person spread outside households and without sexual contact. That’s “incredibly worrying,” Lang said. That’s because it has more opportunities to spread than previous strains did.

If what we are being told is true, this could be really bad.

Previously, as long as people avoided certain types of sexual activity, they could feel safe.

But now that is apparently no longer the case.

According to one expert, this new strain is “undoubtedly the most dangerous of all the known strains”…

The new virus is “undoubtedly the most dangerous of all the known strains of mpox,” John Claude Udahemuka, a lecturer at the University of Rwanda, said in a press briefing on June 25. He said the virus has caused miscarriages and blindness.

Ultimately, I don’t know if Monkeypox will become a major global problem in the months ahead of not.

But if it doesn’t take off, the WHO has identified a whole bunch of other diseases that could spark the next great global pandemic.

In fact, the WHO now has a total of 37 different diseases on its list of “priority pathogens”…

Lassa Fever

Argentine Hemorrhagic Fever

Cholera

Plague

Shigellosis

Salmonella

Pneumoniae

MERS; Middle East Respiratory Virus

SARS; Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome

Ebola

Marburg virus

Zika virus

Dengue fever

Yellow fever

Tick-borne encephalitis

West Nile Virus

Hantavirus

Crimean Congo Hemorrhagic Fever

Bird flu (H1 to H10)

Swine flu (H1 to H3)

Nipah virus

SFTS Fever

Rift Valley Fever

Smallpox

Pox virus

Monkeypox

Chikungunya virus

Venezuelan Equine Encephalitis

Pathogen X

Adenovirus

Adenovirus 14

Hand, foot and mouth

Lentivirus

Borna disease virus

Hepatitis C

Hepatitis E

HerpesHPVParvovirus

For decades, we all lived our lives without any concern that the next great global pandemic could be just around the corner.

Sadly, those days are gone.

We have all seen what fear of a pandemic that had a very low death rate did to the entire globe, and it is just a matter of time before much more serious pandemics come along.

In laboratories all over the world, scientists are purposely trying to make some of the deadliest diseases that we have ever known even more deadly.

Our ability to create “super diseases” now far exceeds our ability to control them, and it is inevitable that millions will die as a result of our recklessness.