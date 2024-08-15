UK Police Arrest Man For Posts on X Containing ‘Anti-Establishment Rhetoric’

UK police have arrested and criminally charged a 40-year-old man for social media posts that allegedly featured “anti-establishment rhetoric.”

Wayne O’Rourke, who has 100,000 followers on X, was arrested on Sunday in connection with “posts made from a social media account,” according to Lincolnshire Police.

The arrest of O’Rourke is the latest example of the wave of authoritarianism to impact free speech in the UK following the recent anti-mass migration riots.

"Anti-establishment rhetoric" is a criminal offence? If so, a lot of BLM, pro Palentine protesters and anyone with a SWP placard should have been jailed. #TwoTierBritain pic.twitter.com/FH6vxozqBn — Chris Rose (@ArchRose90) August 14, 2024

“Nottingham Magistrates’ Court heard the posts were alleged to contain anti-Muslim and anti-establishment rhetoric,” reports the BBC.

O’Rourke predicted his own arrest days beforehand in a post shared with his 100,000 followers on X.

When I’m inevitably arrested for having an opinion and they ask if I speak English I’ll just say no, and they will let me go — Sick Of It 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@WayneGb88) August 11, 2024

So now apparently posting “anti-establishment rhetoric” in the United Kingdom is enough to get you locked up.

The report does not give any specifics of what the thought criminal actually posted, but he had “allegedly expressed support for the recent riots and offered advice on how to remain anonymous to his 90,000 followers.”

Wayne O’Rourke, 40, whose @X handle is believed to be @WayneGb88 was arrested in Lincoln, on Sunday.



He is alleged to have written posts containing anti-Muslim & anti-establishment rhetoric. He also supported the riots & informed his 98,000 followers how to remain anonymous.… pic.twitter.com/IB5SGy0UEt — David Atherton (@DaveAtherton20) August 15, 2024

Modernity report: O’Rourke will appear at Lincoln Crown Court tomorrow to face charges of “publishing written material online to stir up racial hatred.”

As we highlighted yesterday, A 61-year-old man in the UK was jailed for 18 months for chanting “who the fuck is Allah” and telling police officers “you’re not English anymore” during a protest outside Downing Street.

Another man was imprisoned for 2 months merely for posting the words “coming to a town near you” alongside images of Muslim men on Facebook.

The legacy media continues to offer rolling, around the clock coverage of the charges being handed out to people who posted offensive content online, seemingly in an effort to act as a warning to others.

Children as young as 12-years-old have also been charged in connection with the riots, as authorities warn that merely observing a riot taking place and not even taking part in it is enough to bring criminal charges against someone.