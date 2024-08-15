Secret Service Agent Caught Abandoning Post To ‘Breastfeed Baby’ at Trump Rally

A US Secret Service agent abandoned her post during Donald Trump’s rally in North Carolina yesterday to breastfeed her baby, according to reports.

Approximately five minutes before Trump’s motorcade arrived, the site agent responsible for security at the event found the Secret Service agent breastfeeding her baby in a room with other family members present.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ Latest Video

Secret Service agents are not permitted to bring family members including children with them on protective assignments. It is understood the Secret Service agent in question did not have permission to abandon her post.

The incident came less than one month after the assassination attempt on Trump in Pennsylvania which featured numerous Secret Service failures. Watch:

Apparently a Secret Service agent ABANDONED HER POST yesterday at Trump’s rally in NC to breastfeed her baby



You’ve gotta be kidding me.



What the hell is going on?



(h/t @libsoftiktok) pic.twitter.com/rx624Bmyhv — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 15, 2024

Now the Secret Service is investigating the latest mistake for the embattled agency.

Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Gugliemi told the Daily Mail in a statement:

“All employees of the U.S. Secret Service are held to the highest standards.”

“While there was no impact to the North Carolina event, the specifics of this incident are being examined.”

“Given this is a personnel matter, we are not in a position to comment further,” he continued.

TRENDING: WEF Memo Reveals Plan To Usher In ‘Financial Great Reset’ via False Flag Race Wars

Those family members were not screened by security, the sources confirmed.

They told the outlet that the female agent and members of her family completely avoided the Uniformed Division security screening and instead were escorted by staff into the room.

That escort was unpinned, the sources said, which means they were not previously cleared by the Secret Service to be in that area.

The mistake is just the latest made by the embattled agency that has suffered several controversies since would be assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks shot the former president at his Butler, Pennsylvania, campaign rally on July 13.

Last week, before a campaign event for trump’s running mate Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, a Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agent was spotted wearing a Secret Service patch on his armor vest.

The Secret Service agent who gave the HSI agent the patch broke protocol, a source familiar with the matter confirmed.