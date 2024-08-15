Trudeau Warns New Virus ‘Worse Than Covid’ Set To ‘Disrupt Banking, Gasoline and Food Supply’

Justin Trudeau’s Canadian government has issued very specific information about “a future pandemic” which they warn will come in three waves, and is set to disrupt access to banking, gasoline, and the food supply.

The future pandemic “will come in two or three waves about three to nine months separating each outbreak,” according to Trudeau’s government.

Citizens should expect disruptions including telecommunications, banking, water, gasoline, medicine and food, according to the Canadian government, due to reduced labor and crippling supply chain issues.

The warning of a new pandemic “worse than Covid” was issued by the government as the deeply unpopular Trudeau faces a near-certain electoral wipe-out in next year’s election.

The warnings were rolled out by the Centre for Occupational Health and Safety in a second edition of their Flu and Infectious Disease Outbreaks Business Continuity Plan Handbook.

The guide provides information for business leaders and employers on what to prepare for in the face of another pandemic.

It states that “based on trends from past pandemic flu, there may be a higher average number of illness and deaths in age groups different than what we typically see during annual flu seasons.”

The warning from Canada comes after Dr Anthony Fauci recommended that Americans start wearing masks again due to a rise in Covid cases.

The number of infections is increasing as part of a so-called “summer surge” – even though hospitalizations and deaths from the virus remain at historic lows.

The 83-year-old told people with comorbidities and seniors “you should be wearing a mask” in public places.

Fauci also revealed he had contracted Covid about two weeks ago. It was his third Covid infection and he has been vaccinated and boosted a total of six times.