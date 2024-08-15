Stonehenge’s 6 Tonne Alter Stone Came All The Way From Scotland, Study Finds

The mystery of Stonehenge has just deepened after new research found that the central 6 tonne alter stone came all the way from Scotland and not Wales as previously thought.

Mineralogical tests on the massive six-tonne stone at the heart of the monument show that this central rock, known as the altar stone, travelled 500 miles to Stonehenge from the far north of Scotland.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ Latest Video

Geological fingerprinting shows the six-tonne stone almost certainly came from the Orcadian Basin, a rock deposit stretching north from Inverness up to the Orkney Islands.

The Indepenedent reports: The altar stone is arguably the most ritually important stone in Stonehenge, because it is the rock that marks the intersection of the prehistoric temple’s two most important celestial alignments – the winter solstice sunrise to summer solstice sunset alignment, and the summer solstice sunrise to winter solstice sunset alignment.

It’s already known that some of the monument’s smaller stones were brought to the site from southwest Wales, around 120 miles away. But moving a rock from northern mainland Scotland or Orkney would have involved a journey of well over 500 miles.

The discovery has huge implications, and is likely to transform archaeologists’ perceptions around key aspects of life in prehistoric Britain. Up to now, most scholars have assumed that British Neolithic society was exclusively local or regional (based on tribal, clan or similar identities), but the newly discovered Stonehenge-Scotland link, when combined with the Welsh origin of some of the Stonehenge stones, suggests that there might also have been a pan-British aspect to how Neolithic Britons lived.

The newly revealed Scottish link implies that 4,500 years ago, there was already at least some political and religious cooperation across Britain. That’s because the Neolithic people who transported the six-tonne rock from northern Scotland or Orkney to southern England must have known that Stonehenge existed, that it was being expanded, and precisely what shape and size of giant rock was required. That suggests geopolitical cooperation, or even some religious commonality.

Another aspect of the new discovery is the southern British Neolithic choice of northern Scotland, potentially Orkney, as a symbolic partner in Stonehenge’s construction. It is conceivable that this was because Wiltshire and Orkney were arguably Britain’s two most advanced Neolithic cultures. The fact that despite being at opposite ends of Britain, they now appear to have been well aware of each other’s existence and appear to have developed geopolitical and religious links, has far-reaching implications that will profoundly change scholars’ views of the nature of prehistoric Britain.

But the new discovery of the Scottish link is not just important from an ancient geopolitical perspective. It will also transform perceptions of British Neolithic maritime technology.

Dragging a six-tonne rock across mountains, hills, valleys and at least 30 rivers for well over 500 miles (in practice probably at least 700 miles) would have taken several years to accomplish – so it seems relatively unlikely that the rock was brought over land from northern Scotland to Wiltshire. It’s far more probable that it was brought by sea, a journey that would have taken just a few months.