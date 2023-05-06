Rochelle Walensky Resigns As CDC Director

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Dr. Rochelle Walensky, submitted her resignation to the Biden administration Friday ending a contentious reign over covid vaccine policies.

According to a report by The Associated Press, Walensky’s last day will be June 30. It is unclear who will lead the agency after her departure.

Walensky did not cite a specific reason for her departure, other than that the waning of the so called covid pandemic was a good time to make a transition.

According to The Defender : However, The Washington Post reported that White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients “had developed frustrations with Walensky” and met with her earlier this year “to discuss her future in the administration.”

During an agency-wide staff meeting where she made the announcement, she said that she had “mixed emotions” about leaving.

Walensky’s resignation comes on the same day the World Health Organization announced that COVID-19 no longer qualifies as a global emergency, and days before the U.S. public health emergency declaration is set to expire.

Within minutes of her reportedly tearful announcement to her staff, the Biden White House released a statement praising Walensky — who led the agency since the start of the Biden administration — for her “steadfast and unwavering focus on the health of every American,” stating that “she leaves CDC a stronger institution, better positioned to confront health threats and protect Americans.”

Commenting on the news, Laura Bono, acting president of Children’s Health Defense said:

“Dr. Walensky was no friend to public health in general, but those who suffered the most during her tenure are our nation’s children. By the time Walensky signed off on COVID-19 vaccines for infants and children, public health officials knew full well that the virus causes statistically no risk to children, that the vaccines don’t prevent infection or transmission and that the rate of vaccine-related deaths and injuries reported by adults was off the charts.

“Her embrace of draconian pandemic measures for schools and businesses were not based in science and will have lasting, incalculable consequences.”

Some of Walensky’s critics were quick to celebrate her impending departure.

Sasha Latypova posted the “good news” on her Substack that Walensky, whom Latypova called “a co-conspirator behind the deployment of bio-chemical weapons on the Americans and global populations,” had resigned.

Dr. Simon Goddek of the Netherlands tweeted: