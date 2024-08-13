Doctors Killed in Plane Crash Vowed To Release Evidence Linking mRNA to Turbo Cancer 

Eight cancer doctors who dedicated their lives to saving others and blowing the whistle on the devastating turbo cancer epidemic sweeping the world have been found dead.

The bodies of six world-leading oncologists and two resident medics were found on Friday in the wreckage of a plane that plunged from the sky in Brazil and exploded in a fireball, killing all 62 people on board.

The doctors were on their way to an international conference in Sao Paolo where they were set to present their findings that mRNA and the COVID-19 vaccines are responsible for the explosion of turbo cancers and autoimmune disease wreaking havoc around the world today.

Mainstream media are working overtime to brush this story under the carpet on behalf of Big Pharma, but the facts are damning and we are not going to let them cover up the truth.

Six leading oncologists and two resident medics were on their way to a blockbuster cancer conference in Sao Paulo when the twin-engine turboprop ATR 72-500 VoePass Airline flight plunged from the sky and crashed into a gated community.

The plane was at an altitude of 16,000 feet when it went into a “death spiral” and plummeted to the ground in fifty seconds.

Eyewitnesses who caught the crash on video said it appeared to stall before circling to the ground and bursting into flames at around 1.30pm local time

A total of 15 doctors were scheduled to take the doomed flight but miraculously seven had taken an earlier plane.

Prosecutors are investigating the scene and warning that identifying all of the bodies will take time.

The eight doctors who tragically lost their lives in the air crash include radiologist Leonel Ferreira and pediatric cancer experts Sarah Stella and Silvia Osaki.

Eduardo Baptistella of the Regional Medical Council said: “Unfortunately we received very sad news and were able to confirm the death of eight doctors. The doctors were going to an oncology conference. These were people who dedicated their lives to saving others.”

Saving others for these oncologists involved warning the world about the devastating effects of mRNA vaccines and the skyrocketing rates of cancer around the world, including rare, ultra-aggressive cancers behaving in ways we have never seen before.

According to a colleague, the whistleblowing doctors were set to present evidence to the world that the public were misled about the nature of the mRNA COVID-19 injections.

The doctors on the doomed flight had concluded that governments and regulators must urgently recall the mRNA vaccines before even more harm is done.

Rare cancers are exploding in number around the world and behaving in aggressive and unpredictable ways never before seen, and the Brazilian doctors are not the only ones trying to blow the whistle about the truth.

Doctors and medical researchers are rising up in defiance of the Big Pharma cartel and the regulators who are determined to keep humanity in chains.

Leading Canadian oncologist Dr. William Makis has diagnosed 20,000 cancer patients in his long and distinguished medical career and says he and his colleagues have never seen anything like this.

According to Dr. Makis, some of his young and healthy patients have died “days or even hours” after diagnosis.

It’s not just vaccinated doctors who are dropping like flies. It’s across the board. College students, royals, professional athletes, pop stars, actors, and ordinary people who lined up to the take the vaccines and boosters are dying of heart attacks, strokes, and extremely rare and aggressive turbo cancers.

Last week, Susan Wojcicki, the fully vaccinated and boosted former YouTube CEO who was responsible for banning what she called “vaccine conspiracy theories” on the platform, died after a two-year battle with an ultra-aggressive form of cancer.

Under Wojcicki’s leadership, YouTube banned any content that questioned vaccine safety, while popular YouTubers with millions of followers were paid to promote the COVID mRNA injections to their followers.

Pharma companies were desperate to use stealth marketing to brainwash the masses.

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce received $20 million from Pfizer to push their deadly product.

To put that figure in perspective, it’s far more money than he earns playing football for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Now those same YouTubers and influencers are dropping like flies.

Days after Wojcicki’s death last week, YouTube influencer Pretty Pastel Please, who was fully vaccinated and boosted and also pushed the Covid shots on her followers, died suddenly and unexpectedly after suffering from lymphocytic myocarditis, a rare infection of the heart.

Her case is all too common.

Yet, despite the extraordinary numbers of young, healthy, vaccinated people dying of turbo cancer, despite the undeniable evidence of vaccine harm before our eyes, blowing the whistle on Big Pharma is a very dangerous game.

Holistic doctors have been picked off one by one over the years, dying in extremely suspicious circumstances. Investigations, when they are opened, are quickly closed with coroners declaring there is nothing to see here.

As Robert F. Kennedy Jr. explains, Big Pharma have captured the mainstream media, the government and the regulatory agencies, and there is no place for whistleblowing doctors in their world.

