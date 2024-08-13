Studies Find Smartphones Cause Anxiety and Suicidal Thoughts in Teens

A new study has found that smartphone use amongst teenagers causes severe anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts.

“Problematic smartphone usage was associated with anxiety and depression, independent of screen time,” the study warned in the ‘Conclusion’ section.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ Latest Video

Infowars.com reports: Problematic smartphone use is defined as use that is characterized as an addictive-like behavior.

“Problematic smartphone usage includes loss of control of the amount of time spent using the smartphone, feelings of distress when denied access to a smartphone, continued use despite negative consequences and requiring increasingly long periods of use for satisfaction,” the study said in the ‘Introduction’ section.

Nearly 1 in 5 older adolescents reported problematic smartphone usage and almost 2 in 3 reported wanting to cut down their usage,” the study said in the ‘Conclusions’ section.

The researchers analyzed 657 adolescents aged 16 through 18 from five schools in the U.K. for their study.

Interestingly, while screen time did not have an effect on anxiety or depression, problematic smartphone use did.

“Problematic smartphone use had a significant direct, indirect and total effect on both anxiety and depression,” the study said in the ‘Results’ section.

The researchers discussed how many of the young people were aware of the negative effects of problematic smartphone use and some wanted help.

The study was conducted via a questionnaire.

“The questionnaire consisted of a balance of positive and negative questions about smartphone technology, as well as participant demographics, smartphone usage and widely used validated instruments on anxiety symptoms, depression symptoms and insomnia,” the study said in part 2.1 of the ‘Methods’ section.

The use of smartphones was then compared to the rate of psychological disorders.

“Demographic and smartphone usage characteristics were summarised, comparing adolescents with moderate anxiety to those with out, as well as those with problematic smartphone use compared to those without,” the study said in part 2.3 of the ‘Methods’ section.

Various metrics were taken into account, including

smartphone app use and smartphone usage patterns.

Another study analyzing problematic smartphone use (PSU) in adolescents aged 13 to 16 also revealed that anxiety, depression and lack of sleep were also linked to problematic smartphone usage.

“We found a linear relationship between changes in PSU over time and anxiety, depression and sleep quality. These findings suggest that adolescents who demonstrate greater symptoms of PSU have greater symptoms of anxiety, depression and poor sleep,” the study said in the ‘Discussion’ section.

That study also utilized a questionnaire, which was given to students from multiple secondary schools in London.