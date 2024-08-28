Finland Rules Out Sending Long-Range Weapons To Ukraine

NATO member Finland Finland is worried that it could be attacked by their neighbour Russia.

Voicing concerns over its proximity to Russia as neighbor, Finland’s President Alexander Stubb has ruled out supplies of high-precision long-range weapons to Ukraine at this moment in time.

RT reports: In an interview with Finnish state-owned broadcaster Yle on Tuesday, Stubb reiterated Helsinki’s commitment to provide military aid for Kiev, noting however, that sending long-range arms to Ukraine “is not needed at the moment.”

“One must remember that Finland is at the frontline. The 1,340-km border between NATO and Russia means that we have our role in this defensive war,” he told Yle as cited by TASS. “And one goal for us is to make sure that our territory could not be attacked from the Russian side.”

At the same time, speaking to reporters earlier on Tuesday, Stubb said that Finland will not impose any restrictions on weapons it provides for Ukraine.

“Directly answering the question: yes, the Ukrainian Armed Forces can use Western weapons to strike Russian territory,” Stubb said at a press conference.

Earlier this month newspaper Iltalehti reported that NATO is planning to deploy an armored brigade of up to 5,000 troops in the south-eastern part of Finland to serve as a deterrent against Russia.

According to the article, the Finnish government has decided on the need to deploy NATO soldiers from other countries to “strengthen preventative deterrence” against Russia.

Finland became a NATO member in April 2023, citing concerns over the Russia-Ukraine conflict. In turn Moscow vowed to adjust its defense posture in the north-western part of Russia with President Vladimir Putin warning of possible “problems” with neighboring Finland following the move. Putin has though dismissed claims by the West that Russia will target NATO countries, saying that Moscow “has no reason, no interest, no geopolitical interest, neither economic, nor political, nor military, to fight with NATO countries.”