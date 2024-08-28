Knife & Sex Offenders In The UK Are Being Let Off If They Apologize To The Victims

August 28, 2024 Niamh Harris News 5
UK criminals accused of knife and sex offenses are avoiding criminal prosecution if they say they’re “sorry” to the victims, according to a report by the Telegraph

UK activist Tommy Robinson joked that Brits who have recently been prosecuted over their social media posts should “just say sorry.”

InfoWars reports: According to the Telegraph, almost 150,000 people were let go by police in the first three months of 2024.

Some of the individuals set free were suspected of violent crimes, sex crimes and illegally possessing weapons.

These so-called “community resolutions” were supposed to be used only for low-level crimes, but now suspects are almost twice as likely to be let go after apologizing than they are to be charged with a criminal offense.

The UK government could be using the scheme to assist with their overcrowded prisons, which are currently being filled with old men and little boys who dared protest the UN-planned invasion of their country.

Earlier this month, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s tyrannical government announced it’s making room in the overcrowded jails by releasing around 5,000 prisoners, including some violent offenders.

All this to make more room for those pesky nationalists!

