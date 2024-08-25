French Police Arrest Telegram Founder for Refusing To Censor ‘Non-Mainstream’ Content

The Macron regime in France has arrested the founder of messaging app Telegram, Pavel Durov, due to his refusal to censor ‘non-mainstream’ content on the platform.

Durov, who obtained a French passport in 2021, was arrested at Paris-Le Bourget Airport at 8pm local time on Saturday, according to local broadcaster LCI. Durov is also a citizen of the UAE, Saint Kitts and Nevis and his native Russia

Infowars.com reports: His jet arrived in the French capital from Azerbaijan. The 39-year-old had been accompanied by a woman and his bodyguard, it added.

According to LCI, the French authorities issued an arrest warrant for the tech entrepreneur as part of a preliminary investigation. Paris believes that Telegram’s insufficient moderation, its encryption tools and alleged lack of cooperation with police could make Durov complicit of in drug trafficking, pedophilia offenses and fraud, it said.

Pavel Durov left Russia when the government tried to control his social media company, Telegram. But in the end, it wasn’t Putin who arrested him for allowing the public to exercise free speech. It was a western country, a Biden administration ally and enthusiastic NATO member,… https://t.co/F83E9GbNHC — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 24, 2024

Broadcaster TF1 claimed that Durov is going to appear before a judge tonight. He could be facing up to 20 years in prison, it added.

Due to being a French citizen, the Telegram founder may also face accusations of violating sanctions imposed on Moscow by the EU due to his contacts in Russia.

Durov’s arrest warrant was only legitimate on the territory of France. “He made a mistake tonight. We don’t know why,” a source close to the investigation told TF1-LCI. “In any case, he’s locked up.”