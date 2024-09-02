Full List of Vaccines Containing ‘Aborted Fetal Cell Lines’ Leaked Online

Big Pharma and the abortion industry have been working together for decades, using human fetuses to manufacture vaccines for mass consumption.

There are six main types of cell lines used to develop biologics (vaccines). Four of these cell lines involve the use of aborted fetal cells. The list of vaccines that use fetal cell lines in the manufacturing process is exhaustive.

Naturalnews.com reports: These aborted fetal cell lines include the WI-38 diploid human cell line, which is composed of fibroblasts taken from the lung tissue of a 3-month-gestation female fetus. Vaccines also utilize the HEK-293 cell line, which is isolated from the kidney of a human embryo. Third, vaccines contain the MRC-5 diploid cell line, which consists of fibroblasts isolated from the lung tissue of a white male, 14-week-old embryo. Finally, vaccines are derived from the RA 27/3 cell lines, which have been taken from attenuated fetal kidney cells since 1964.

Here is the full list of vaccines that contain the WI-38 cell line:

1. MMR (M-M-R II)

• Type: Live attenuated

• Components: Measles, mumps, rubella

2. MMR (ProQuad)

• Type: Live attenuated

• Components: Measles, mumps, rubella, varicella

3. Varicella (Varivax)

• Type: Live attenuated

• Components: Varicella-zoster virus (chickenpox)

4. Zoster (Zostavax)

• Type: Live attenuated

• Components: Varicella-zoster virus (shingles)

5. Hepatitis A (Havrix)

• Type: Inactivated

• Components: Hepatitis A virus

6. Hepatitis A (Vaqta)

• Type: Inactivated

• Components: Hepatitis A virus

7. Rabies (RabAvert)

• Type: Inactivated

• Components: Rabies virus

8. Rabies (Imovax)

• Type: Inactivated

• Components: Rabies virus

9. Pentacel

• Type: Combination (inactivated and toxoid)

• Components: Diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis (DTaP), polio, Hib

10. Kinrix

• Type: Combination (inactivated and toxoid)

• Components: Diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis (DTaP), polio

11. ProQuad (MMRV)

• Type: Live attenuated

• Components: Measles, mumps, rubella, varicella

Here is the full list of vaccines that contain the HEK-293 cell line:

1. COVID-19 Vaccines

• Comirnaty (Pfizer-BioNTech) – mRNA vaccine

• Spikevax (Moderna) – mRNA vaccine

• Vaxzevria (AstraZeneca/Oxford) – Viral vector vaccine

• Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine – Viral vector vaccine

2. Shingles (Shingrix)

• Type: Recombinant

• Components: Recombinant varicella-zoster virus (shingles)

3. Hepatitis A (Havrix)

• Type: Inactivated

• Components: Hepatitis A virus

4. Hepatitis A (Vaqta)

• Type: Inactivated

• Components: Hepatitis A virus

5. Rabies (RabAvert)

• Type: Inactivated

• Components: Rabies virus

6. Rabies (Imovax)

• Type: Inactivated

• Components: Rabies virus

7. Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccines

• Gardasil 9 – Recombinant HPV vaccine

8. Hepatitis B (HEPLISAV-B)

• Type: Recombinant

• Components: Hepatitis B virus surface antigen

Here is the full list of vaccines that contain the MRC-5 cell line:

1. MMR Vaccine (Measles, Mumps, Rubella)

• Examples: MMR II (Merck), Priorix (GlaxoSmithKline)

2. Varicella Vaccine (Chickenpox)

• Examples: Varivax (Merck), ProQuad (Merck, which combines MMR and varicella)

3. Hepatitis A Vaccine

• Examples: Havrix (GlaxoSmithKline), Vaqta (Merck)

4. Rabies Vaccine

• Examples: RabAvert (Pfizer), Imovax Rabies (Sanofi Pasteur)

5. Polio Vaccine (Inactivated Polio Vaccine, IPV)

• Some IPV vaccines, like those produced by various manufacturers, might use MRC-5 cells in some production processes, though often Vero cells are used.

6. Shingles Vaccine (Herpes Zoster)

• Examples: Zostavax (Merck, for older vaccine), Shingrix (GlaxoSmithKline, primarily produced using insect cells, but initial strains may involve MRC-5)

7. Some Vaccines for Cancer Treatment

• Examples: Certain experimental cancer vaccines and treatments might use MRC-5 cells.

8. Certain Influenza Vaccines

• Some influenza vaccines might use MRC-5 cells in their production process, though this varies widely by manufacturer and formulation.

Here is the full list of vaccines that contain the RA 27/3 cell line:

1. MMR Vaccine (Measles, Mumps, Rubella)

• MMR II (Merck)

• Priorix (GlaxoSmithKline)

2. MMRV Vaccine (Measles, Mumps, Rubella, Varicella)

• ProQuad (Merck)

3. Single Antigen Rubella Vaccine

• Meruvax II (Merck)

• MMR (Single Antigen) (Various brands in different countries)

The current vaccine supply is fundamentally tainted with the blood of slain human beings. Products that are developed with morally controversial procedures should be re-evaluated and considered both unethical and unscientific. While these vaccine products remain on the market, a growing number of families are rejecting them based on religious grounds, and are invoking religious exemptions to vaccination for school, work and travel.