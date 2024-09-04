Gates Foundation Insider Admits Ivermectin Cures ‘Man-Made Turbo Cancer’

The mainstream media has been ordered to continue demonizing Ivermectin and urging people not to take it even though major studies have proven that the Nobel prize winning wonder drug cures 28 forms of cancer.

According to a Gates Foundation insider, Ivermectin posed a threat to the massive financial success of the Covid-19 mRNA vaccines, and now it’s challenging the trillion dollar profits the elite stand to gain from the surge in turbo cancers due to the vaccines.

This is crucial information, and it’s vital that everyone understands the game the elite are playing so they can’t cause any more harm to our health.

The People’s Voice invited whistleblowers from inside the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to come forward with their stories of abuse and corruption, and they have not disappointed.

Former and current employees of Gates have revealed troubling evidence of widespread misconduct and cronyism within the Foundation. They also shared how Gates uses his influence as a major supporter of media organizations and scientific research to control the mainstream agenda for his own benefit.

The medical establishment’s suppression of ivermectin becomes even more damning considering the findings of recent studies.

World leading oncologist Dr. William Makis highlighted a major study confirming that ivermectin is effective in treating a vast array of cancers.

The research, led by Dr. Mandy Juarez and her team in Mexico, tested ivermectin against 28 different types of cancer.

NEW ARTICLE: IVERMECTIN Tested against 28 types of Cancer – which cancers were most sensitive to Ivermectin? Which were least sensitive?



A research group from Mexico investigated Ivermectin in Cancer



Paper: 2020 (Juarez et al) – Antitumor effects of ivermectin at clinically… pic.twitter.com/xWhgEBa1uv — William Makis MD (@MakisMD) August 26, 2024

The results were astounding – and unprecedented.

The study found that Ivermectin to be successful in treating all of the cancers it was tested against.

While some cancers were more resistant to Ivermectin than others, the drug still proved at least useful and also helped to improve the effectiveness of chemotherapy.

Although some cancers were more resistant to Ivermectin, the drug still showed usefulness and enhanced the effectiveness of chemotherapy in cases where doctors had given up hope.

Ivermectin was found to be useful in treating both lymphoma and leukemia, with the drug proving to have a significant impact on those cells’ ability to form colonies.

The study found that “At a human dose of 2mg/kg, Ivermectin can achieve anti-cancer effects such as cell cycle arrest (inhibit proliferation), preferential inhibition of cancer stem-like cells, synergize with several chemotherapy drugs.”

Responding to the study, Dr. Makis wrote:

“Remember: Turbo cancers caused by Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines are very resistant to chemotherapy. Ivermectin can overcome this chemoresistance. This is the first study I’ve seen that has tested as many as 28 Cancer types with Ivermectin. Incredible.”

Big Pharma giant Pfizer are set to rake in trillions of dollars in profits after repositioning themselves to take advantage of the explosion in turbo cancers that they helped cause with the mRNA roll out.

No wonder the mainstream media, which is heavily bankrolled by Pfizer and Bill Gates, continues to demonize the drug.

With this in mind, it is worth acquainting ourselves with the tactics used by the media to smear the drug and anyone who dares to mention it in a positive light.

During the Covid plandemic, propaganda, deceit and fear were rampant.

But when the cheap, accessible and Nobel prize winning wonder drug began to emerge as a treatment, the media, government, and Big Pharma went to war against it.

The FDA’s public relations attack campaign against the drug should go down in infamy, representing the lowest point in the history of the agency and their collusion with Bill Gates, Anthony Fauci and Big Pharma.

But you don’t have to take my word for it.

The FDA’s own attorney who fought the Ivermectin case in court admitted on undercover camera that they never should have told the American public not to take the drug.

These crimes have emboldened the Covid cabal to continue to mislead the public and herd us like cattle using the media to disseminate fear-based programming.

Robert Kennedy Jr. claims that Anthony Fauci and Bill Gates were involved in unethical, criminal and homicidal behavior during the COVID-19 pandemic by denying access to Ivermectin.

Kennedy Jr argues that Gates falsely claimed there was no cure for COVID-19 to promote the mRNA vaccines for profit and control.

Now closely aligned with the Trump campaign, Kennedy Jr has positioned himself as a powerful enemy of the global elite and Big Pharma, taking them on in a way that few others can.

The people are waking up and backing insurgent leaders like Robert F. Kennedy Jr and demanding the elite face justice for the crimes.

Many people thought Australia had fallen but there remains hope even in the darkest of WEF-infiltrated places.

New Member of Parliament John Ruddock quoted actual data to explain to the Australian people how they were scammed during the plandemic.

We are not going to forgive and we are not going to forget.

As Robert F. Kennedy says, Fauci should be facing a Nuremberg Code-level red panel for what he did during the Covid pandemic, and Gates the vaccine grifter and eugenicist deserves the same treatment.

Thanks to the tireless work of people like you, the people of the world are wising up and rising up and with leaders like RFK in the next Trump administration and John Ruddock in Australia, the day the elite are held to account for their crimes is getting closer by the minute.

