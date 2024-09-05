Liz Cheney Announces Her Support For Kamala Harris

Former congresswoman Liz Cheney has revealed that she will be voting for Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris in the upcoming election.

Cheney shed any remaining traces of republican values when she made the announcement on Wednesday during an event titled “Defending Democracy” at Duke University in North Carolina.

The Trump campaign responded to the news by retweeting an old video showing Cheney blasting Harris as a “radical liberal” after she’d been named as Joe Biden’s running mate in 2020.

TGP reports: As the Chronicle (Duke’s student newspaper) reported, Cheney was present at Duke University as a Sanford Distinguished Lecture. During the address, she spoke about her role as vice chairwoman of the Jan. 6 select committee that was utilized as a witch-hunt against President Trump.

Her speech was ironically titled “Defending Democracy.” Of course, this is the same person who wanted to help destroy democracy by throwing Trump in prison for nonexistent crimes.

During her address, moderator Peter Feaver, the professor of political science and director of the Duke Program in American Grand Strategy, asked Cheney if she wanted to make history by endorsing a presidential candidate. Cheney decided to take him up on the offer.

Cheney started by bellowing about the supposed “threat” Trump poses to America and advising against writing in names as a matter of protest. Because of this, she stated that she would be casting her vote for Kamala Harris in November.

The audience responded by erupting in applause.

WATCH: