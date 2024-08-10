Harris ‘Mistakenly’ Proposed ‘Reducing Population’ During Green Agenda Rant

Last year Vice President Kamala Harris, who’s now the Democrat presidential candidate, appeared to suggest reducing the world’s population in order to save the planet.
Harris pledged to ‘reduce population’ instead of ‘pollution’ during a climate speech gaffe
Speking at the Coppin State University in Baltimore, Maryland, she said: “Think about the impact on something like public health. When we invest in clean energy, and electric vehicles, and reduce population, more of our children can breathe clean air and drink clean water”
InfoWars reports: Harris’ apparent embrace of the popular anti-human talking point, frequently promoted by globalist eugenicists, is returning to haunt her as she takes the reins of the Democrat party from Joe Biden.
Following the startling admission, a White House transcript edited her remarks to reflect she meant to say “pollution,” but many felt she’d already let the cat out of the bag.
The Freudian slip reveals a startling glimpse into one of the most diabolical agendas of the globalist technocrats, who disguise their “pro-choice” efforts promoting abortion and birth control, alongside their clean energy push, as altruistic.