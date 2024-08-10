Susan Wojcicki, the fully vaccinated former YouTube CEO who was responsible for banning so-called “vaccine conspiracy theories” on the platform, has died after a two-year battle with an aggressive form of cancer.
Wojcicki revealed last year that she was stepping down as CEO at YouTube after nine years leading the Google-owned company.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Latest Video
Her time in the executive role was most notable for the total censorship of any information about vaccines that contradicted the official narrative pushed by Dr. Anthony Fauci and Bill Gates during the pandemic.
The news of Wojcicki’s death was shared by Google CEO Sundar Pichai in a post on social media platform X late on Saturday.
“Unbelievably saddened by the loss of my dear friend Susan Wojcicki after two years of living with cancer. She is as core to the history of Google as anyone, and it’s hard to imagine the world without her,” Pichai wrote in a post.
Wojcicki was one of the first Google employees and she was found dead in the Menlo-Park Garage, where co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin started Google.
Wojcicki’s death at the age of 56 was also announced by her husband Dennis Troper, who described her as his best friend, a loving mother, and a friend to many.
“My beloved wife of 26 years and mother to our five children left us today after 2 years of living with non-small cell lung cancer,” he wrote.
Many of the world’s leading oncologists have warned that mRNA injections are causing an “explosion” in turbo cancer cases around the world, with many people dying at a far faster rate than ever before.
The former YouTube CEO’s death came just six month after her fully vaccinated son was found dead at UC Berkeley.