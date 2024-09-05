Harvard To Offer ‘Queering Education’ Course That Criticizes Heterosexual, ‘Cisgender Privilege’

Harvard University’s Graduate School of Education is set to offer a spring semester course called “Queering Education” that will discuss sexuality in children’s education.

The course which will run from March 24 to May 2, will criticize “heteronormativity” and instruct teachers to encourage pro-LGBT “gender and sexual identity development” in students.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ Latest Video

It will also explore “the role of gender and sexuality in shaping young people’s schooling experiences, opportunities, and outcomes, and the role of schooling experiences in shaping young people’s notions of gender and sexuality.”

LifeSite News reports: The course assumes that a “hidden curriculum” of “heteronormativity and cisnormativity” pervades American schools and that U.S. educational institutions also subtly “privilege heterosexual, gendered identities and ways of being.”

So-called “heteronormativity” is the “belief that “heterosexuality is the norm and all individuals are expected to conform to traditional gender roles and relationships,” according to ScienceDirect.

However, heterosexuality is the norm for human beings given by nature, as God created men and women to complement each other and bring forth all human life together. Homosexuality deviates from that divine and natural plan.

the idea of “cisnormativity” derives from the term “cisgender,” meaning someone “​​whose sense of personal identity and gender corresponds to his or her sex at birth.” Itself a product of the transgender phenomenon, it was coined in 1994 but did not feature in the Oxford English Dictionary and Merriam-Webster Dictionary until 2016.

There are only two sexes in human beings, male and female, which are determined by chromosomes at the moment of conception.

Harvard’s “Queering Education” course will instill in future teachers that “heteronormative schooling” supposedly “detrimentally impacts all students.” It aims to teach education graduates, among other things, how to “talk comfortably” about so-called “queer history” and “identify tools that schools can use to build… nurturing environments, which open up possibilities for” what the course description calls “complex gender and sexual identity development.”

Students will also have the chance to reflect on how “other elements of identity,” such as “race, culture, [and] socioeconomic status” “intersect with gender and sexuality in the process of identity development.”

The course is founded on a classic example of identity politics, according to which people see the world “through the lens of their association with a specific group.”