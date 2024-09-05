Podcasters Face €250K Fine For Referring To Trans-Identified Male As “He/Him”

Two Popular German podcasters are facing a fine of €250,000 becuase they called a ‘transgender’ man a man and used male pronouns when referring to him

Their podcast episode in question has been censored and the hosts have been threatened with a 250,000 euro ($277,000) fine for referring to a gender-confused man who identifies as a woman with biological, accurate language.

LifeSite News reports: A German court sentenced the podcast hosts Kiarash Hossainpour and Philip Hopf in a fast-track proceeding without an oral hearing, ordering them to delete the podcast episode or face a fine of up to 250,000 euros for non-compliance. The corresponding episode 178 of the prominent podcast “Hoss & Hopf” has since been deleted.

In July, the podcast duo addressed the case of a gender-confused male from the German city of Erlangen who was refused entry to a women’s gym. The individual, who calls himself “Laura H.,” contacted the Federal Anti-Discrimination Commissioner, Ferda Ataman, who imposed fines totaling 7,500 euros on the gym owner for allegedly “discriminating” against the gender-confused man.

“Hoss & Hopf” repeatedly referred to “Laura H.” as a man in their conversation and used male pronouns. Among other things, the statement “He still has his [genitalia]” was deemed by the court to be a violation of the person’s “personal rights,” as he is “legally and socially recognized as a woman.”

Hossainpour shared the Frankfurt am Main Regional Court’s ruling in a viral post on X.

“It is remarkable that the court saw an ‘extraordinary urgency’ here – as if the use of biologically correct terms represented an immediate danger that could not be delayed,” Hossainpour wrote. “One inevitably wonders whether other, perhaps actually urgent cases had to take a back seat.”

“This creates a fascinating dilemma: in Germany, a person born biologically male, who is legally considered a woman, can no longer be referred to as a man,” he continued. “An expression of opinion that the court classifies as a violation of personal rights and even as an attack on human dignity and sanctions in fast-track proceedings.”

“The questions that arise are as explosive as they are uncomfortable: how can a society function in which biological realities and legal fictions are in such blatant contradiction?” the podcast host asked.

“How do we deal with the justified discomfort of women who suddenly find themselves confronted with people who are biologically male in their gyms or communal showers?”

“Is it not a form of discrimination if the concerns and safety needs of these women are considered less worthy of protection than the identity claims of individuals?” Hossainpour stated.

If Hoss and Hopf repeat this “offense” and are unable to pay the fines of up to 250,000 euros, they could be sentenced to prison for up to six months. They may still appeal the decision at the Higher Regional Court.

“What if someone who appears clearly male in appearance is considered a woman by legal decree and is thus granted access to spaces that were traditionally reserved for women?”