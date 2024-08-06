Israel Blames ‘System Malfunction’ For ‘Accidentally Deleting’ Covid Vaccine Safety Data

Israel’s government Health Ministry has announced that 82% of the nation’s official data on Covid side-effects has been lost due to “technical errors and system malfunctions.”

State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman’s office released a report last week criticizing the Health Ministry and revealing that the ministry didn’t process or analyze thousands of reports it had received about various Covid vaccine side effects.

“In 2021, the Health Ministry received some 345,200 reports on side effects caused by the coronavirus vaccine, sent by hospitals and Health Maintenance Organizations, the Comptroller’s Office said, but just 18 percent of reports were accurately recorded in the ministry’s database,” reports the Times of Israel.

“The other 82% of reports were lost due to technical errors and system malfunctions.”

The Comptroller’s office found that many of the vaccine side-effects were severe, including hundreds of women complaining of changes to their menstrual cycle, and thousands of cases of myocarditis and pericarditis, the majority of which resulted in the patient needing to be hospitalized.

However, the Health Ministry lost these reports and according to the Comptroller’s office, it also did not investigate them in a timely manner.

In response to the damning findings in the Comptroller’s report, the Health Ministry said Tuesday that it had “accurately collected all reported instances of side effects,” before claiming that it had collected the data in a “new system” rather than in the ministry’s usual database.

Unfortunately, the “new system” allegedly “malfunctioned” and 82% of the official Covid safety data was lost.

Israel is one of the most vaccinated countries in the world with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ensuring during the Covid pandemic that Israel had received the Covid vaccines first.

Israelis have been vaccinated with a combination of four vaccines, Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Novavax, with the government stockpiling enough mRNA injections to vaccinate more than 100% of the population twice.

Netanyahu was the first Israeli to get vaccinated, appearing on live TV to get the Pfizer mRNA injection.

Netanyahu reportedly kept the syringe from his Covid vaccine and has it mounted on a display on his office wall.