Lab-grown chicken has started appearing on US supermarket shelves following Bill Gates’ multi-million dollar investments in the fake meat industry.

Bill Gates partnered with Jeff Bezos last year to build a vast network of fake meat laboratories, despite scientific research that reveals that lab-grown fake meat products can cause a range of serious diseases.

Researchers from the University of São Paulo and Imperial College London assessed the diets of more than 118,000 people living in the UK aged 40 to 69 years old. They found that those who ate Bill Gates’ fake meat products became severely sick and disease-ridden within a matter of months.

What can you do to make sure you do not accidentally purchase a Bill Gates chicken that has been raised in a lab?

A woman uploaded a viral video to social media offering important guidance for consumers in the supermarket in this era of fake meat.

“Make sure you are checking your labels,” said the woman. “Make sure when you guys are buying chicken, you look for this: ‘hatched, raised and harvested in the USA.'”

“If it does not say ‘hatched’ then you will know that it is lab-grown fake meat.”

🚨How to IDENTIFY and REJECT Bill Gates’ lab-grown chicken in supermarkets in 2024. Protect yourself and your loved ones 👇 pic.twitter.com/b9ueksGh6H — TPV Baxter (@TPVBaxter) August 5, 2024

Inspecting a free-range chicken, she pointed out the location of the information that shoppers should be looking out for.

“So make sure you guys are looking for that word – hatched. Anytime you buy chicken, whatever kind of chicken it is, it should have the words ‘hatched’ on it somewhere.”

Lab-grown chicken isn’t the only problem we are facing, however.

“So here is the issue though. Looking for the word ‘hatched’ is definitely necessary so that you know that it is real chicken. But the problem is, real chicken doesn’t always necessarily mean that it’s good chicken.“

Supermarkets in the US in 2024 are full of chicken that has a strange, stringy quality that is putting many people off buying chicken every again. As the woman explained, there is a reason for this development.

“I don’t know if you guys have seen the pictures and videos that are rolling around social media right now, I myself have been a victim of this, and I’m sure numerous of you out there have as well, where the chicken that you buy, it says hatched, it says harvested, it says raised, it says all this other stuff, and you are thinking to yourself ‘this is great, at least it didn’t come from China, or Mexico, or any other countries, it’s home grown, right?’

“So you are excited about it, you take it home, you go to take out the chicken breast, and you go to maybe thin them or tenderize them or do whatever you are going to do, and you get cutting, and you think ‘why does it look like this? Why does it look like some kind of weird mutation has happened to this chicken?”

“A lot of us have had this happen, and it’s putting a lot of people off buying chicken lately.”

“I’m telling you all right now. This is the direction we are supposed to be going, according to Bill Gates and the government. They want us to go away from eating meat.

They are intentionally over-plumping these chickens. Their growth hormones are ridiculous. The amount of meat these birds are putting on their bodies in a record time is causing so many problems with the meat when we get it.

“Once we purchase it and take it home to eat, it’s disgusting, it’s gross, and we have now wasted money and we are grossed out by the chicken and we don’t want to eat it. It’s not a good look.

“There are people who are worried that mRNA is going into our food, especially our meat supply.

“If that is what is causing these chickens to have this texture, this gross, stringy, inedible parts to it, I think we should be told ahead of time. I think packaging should tell you it is filled with this so we know exactly what we are consuming.”