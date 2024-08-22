By providing Ukraine with weapons that can be used to strike targets inside Russia, Kiev’s backers could trigger World War III, according to Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini.

Russia has already claimed that the Ukrainian military has been using Western-supplied weapons in their incursion in Kursk Region.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ Latest Video

There have also been several articles published by Western media outlets have published claiming the same.

A number of Ukraine’s backers have also publicly given the green light to use the weapons, that they provided, on Russian soil.

RT reports: Speaking to Il Sussidiario media outlet on Wednesday, Salvini, who is also the minister of infrastructure and transport and leads the Lega Nord (Northern League) party, said the “sending of weapons to strike and kill also on Russian territory would be a disaster, the antechamber of a dramatic world conflict.”

The deputy prime minister added that his right-wing party has nothing against providing “humanitarian and military aid to give Ukraine the possibility to defend itself.”

Ahead of the European Parliament elections in June, Salvini urged Italians to not let left-wing parties win, as they, together with French President Emmanuel Macron, would make the prospect of a third world war dangerously real.

“I strongly ask for a vote against the war, to isolate dangerous bombers like Macron,” he said at the time. Salvini also praised the Italian government for its firm position against those in Europe who speak about potentially deploying Western troops to Ukraine, having previously criticized the French president for refusing to rule this out.

The deputy prime minister also stated in June that “we will no longer approve sending any type of weapon unless we have the certainty that those weapons will not be used to attack and kill inside Russia.”

“It would be the incident that takes us straight towards the Third World War,” he said at the time.

In late May, Defense Minister Guido Crosetto cited the Italian constitution, stressing that the weapons Italy supplies to Ukraine can only be used within the territory of the country.

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani echoed this, telling reporters: “we are not fighting against Russia. We are defending Ukraine, [it] is not the same.”

Around the same time, Salvini described NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg as a “dangerous gentleman” after he proposed allowing Kiev to strike targets deep inside Russia with Western weapons.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, too, expressed incredulity as to “why Stoltenberg said such a thing.”