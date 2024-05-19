Black Dr. Who Actor Says ‘White Supremacy’ To Blame for Terrible Audience Ratings

Actor Ncuti Gatwa says he blames ‘white supremacists’ for the terrible audience ratings of latest series of Dr. Who, which has the lowest viewing figures in the show’s history.

According to Gatwa, the script and his performance has absolutely nothing to do with the show’s poor reception. Instead, it’s due to the fact that British audiences can’t stand seeing a non-white actor portraying the main character.

The show’s producer Russell T. Davies admitted during a recent Rolling Stone interview that his current incarnation is written to be “excessively progressive.”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Episodes in the newest season include redesigning a flip phone so it doesn’t look like a gun, a character defending a “non-binary” child against “transphobes,” and an entire episode dedicated to pushing abortion.

But for Gatwa, it couldn’t possibly be shoving an endlessly progressive agenda down viewers’ throats, causing a downturn in viewership.

It must be racism.

Bounding into Comics shared Gatwa’s recent interview with NPR.

From there, Deggan would turn to press Gatwa for his thoughts on the mountains of criticism fans have leveled towards Davies’ aforementioned decision to focus the series’ narrative on overt sociopolitical messaging – “If you’re not writing that [in 2024], what on Earth are you doing?” the showrunner declared during a previous interview with Rolling Stone – rather than entertainment. However, instead of earnestly actually engaging with the substance of this very specific and widespread complaint, Gatwa instead moved to paint those fans who have tuned out of Doctor Who as nothing more than anti-black racists. “I don’t want to diminish racial aggression at all, but for me, personally, I find it fascinating that it matters so much to these people,” said the actor. “You are going to limit yourselves from a show that you love because you don’t like something about someone’s appearance. It’s just, like, really sad for them.”

It should come as no surprise that the new, progressive-agenda-pushing version of “Doctor Who” debuted on Disney+ on May 14.