Trump Vows To Rehire & Compensate Service Members Fired For Refusing Covid Jabs

August 22, 2024 Niamh Harris News 1
Donald Trump
Donald Trump has said that all US military members who were discharged for refusing a mandatory Covid-19 vaccine would be rehired with backpay if he is re-elected as president

“Kamala and Crooked Joe purged 8,000 service members from our military for refusing their COVID vaccine mandate. They refused to do it,” Trump said at an Asheboro, North Carolina, rally on Wednesday.

His vow comes amid rumours that independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, a vaccine safety advocate, may soon drop out of the presidential race and endorse his re-election bid.

Infowars reports: Speaking to a crowd in Asheboro, North Carolina, Trump said he condemned “vaccine mandates” and would fully compensate wrongfully terminated soldiers.

“We didn’t want a mandate,” Trump said, adding, “You can’t, you just can’t do that.”

He continued: “I will rehire every patriot who was fired from the military with an apology and with back pay. They will get their back pay and an apology from our government.”

