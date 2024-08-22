‘Freudian Slip of the Century’: DNC Black Caucus Member Says the Quiet Part Out Loud

A speaker at the On Wednesday, during the third day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) Black Caucus event made the “Freudian slip of the century” during his speech, inadvertently exposing the Democrats’ underlying strategy.

Rev. Mark Thompson, known for his role as the host of the “Make it Plain” podcast and his friendship with Lous Farrakhan, addressed the audience with a directive to stay composed in the weeks leading up to the election.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ Latest Video

However, once the election is in the bag, according to Rev. Thompson, Democrats can go back to “acting crazy” and making life hell for ordinary Americans.

“We got 70 days to act right, y’all. Now, after 70 days, we can go back to acting crazy, right?” Thompson remarked during the event.

Freudian slip of the century from a speaker at the DNC “black caucus” meeting:



"We got 70 days to act right… After 70 days, we can go back to acting crazy.”pic.twitter.com/ZBs1feIhDi — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 21, 2024

When somebody off camera appeared to paraphrase the DNC chant “We’re not going back,” Thompson replied, “I hope not, but for those who got to, just wait 70 days to go back, please. Be good.”

Thompson has been pictured on multiple occasions with notorious antisemite and Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, who has called Jewish people “termites,” praised Hitler and has become one of the most controversial religious figures in the United States due to his derogatory comments about Israel.

“Thank you for allowing me to serve our ppl alongside you,” Thompson said in a 2015 tweet responding to a Farrakhan tweet thanking Thompson for inviting him on his show.

At the event on Wednesday, Thompson spoke about the importance of “Black men staying and being woke.”

“We know we are the most targeted on social media for disinformation and misinformation. A lot of confusion, and there’s a thing going on deliberately to pit Black men against Black women and vice versa,” he said, adding, “We gotta combat that.”

He asked the panel, “What are some of the things that each of you are doing to inform and educate and organize and mobilize Black men and what are some of the challenges that you think we need to all work together to overcome especially?”

That’s when he made the comment about not acting crazy for the next 70 days.

The Trump campaign highlighted the quote as saying the “quiet part out loud at the DNC.”