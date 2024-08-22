U.S. Gov’t Admits Fluoridated Water Leads to Cognitive Impairment

The U.S. government admitted this week that fluoridated drinking water leads to significantly lower IQ’s in children who consume it.
According to AP, an official U.S. government study “marks the first time a federal agency has determined — ‘with moderate confidence’ — that there is a link between higher levels of fluoride exposure and lower IQ in kids.”
Infowars.com reports: Of course, Infowars followers have known about the dangers of fluoride int he water for more than twenty years.
“Remember when Alex Jones was right about fluoride?” asked X user TaraBull along with an Infowars video of Jones exposing fluoridation.
An Infowars fan account also posted a 2023 video clip where Jones warned viewers their children were being harmed by the government’s decision to add fluoride to the tap water.
The hazardous chemical also attacks the human pineal gland, which many call the “third eye” or “principal seat of the soul.”
Dozens of X users pointed out Jones has been called crazy for years due to constantly sounding the alarm about fluoride.
Don’t count on the government taking any accountability for dumbing down Americans.
It’s also unlikely that the dangerous chemical will be removed from water treatment facilities across the country.