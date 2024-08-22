U.S. Gov’t Admits Fluoridated Water Leads to Cognitive Impairment

The U.S. government admitted this week that fluoridated drinking water leads to significantly lower IQ’s in children who consume it.

According to AP, an official U.S. government study “marks the first time a federal agency has determined — ‘with moderate confidence’ — that there is a link between higher levels of fluoride exposure and lower IQ in kids.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ Latest Video

Infowars.com reports: Of course, Infowars followers have known about the dangers of fluoride int he water for more than twenty years.

“Remember when Alex Jones was right about fluoride?” asked X user TaraBull along with an Infowars video of Jones exposing fluoridation.

Remember when Alex Jones was right about fluoride? pic.twitter.com/fqtH2Ub6wf — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) August 22, 2024

An Infowars fan account also posted a 2023 video clip where Jones warned viewers their children were being harmed by the government’s decision to add fluoride to the tap water.

🚨 Learn Why HHS Head Hid Evidence Exposing Fluoride Poisoning the Water Supply



👉Apr 6, 2023 Alex Jones Show



Alex Jones breaks down a report conducted by the National Toxicology Program which demonstrates how fluoride consumption lowers the IQ of children, and he reveals how… pic.twitter.com/OmR1U3rVoo — INFOWARS FAN (@InfoWars_tv) August 22, 2024

The hazardous chemical also attacks the human pineal gland, which many call the “third eye” or “principal seat of the soul.”

Fluoride calcifies the pineal gland, the "seat of our soul" and the third eye pic.twitter.com/mletR81v2r — Carnivore Aurelius ©🥩 ☀️🦙 (@AlpacaAurelius) August 21, 2024

Dozens of X users pointed out Jones has been called crazy for years due to constantly sounding the alarm about fluoride.

There's so many things I could say to this.



Your government literally poisons you.



Alex Jones was right.



Liberals drink fluoride.



But look, I just want people to be healthy, so please, stop drinking the poison. Stop drinking fluoride water. https://t.co/OQEKB8Ot15 — Owen Shroyer (@OwenShroyer1776) August 22, 2024

Someone owes Alex Jones an apology. https://t.co/bsGMtwh9nT — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 22, 2024

Alex Jones was right…again https://t.co/MKH2Kers9i — Gerald A (@GmorganJr) August 22, 2024

So, Alex Jones was right about fluoride. Another ✅ pic.twitter.com/34pEIsCz5W — Alpha Liger (@AlphaLiger) August 22, 2024

Alex Jones was right – like 20 years ago!!! Filter out the fluoride!!! https://t.co/Mcwrqhd9jg — 🇺🇸DIY Girl FNP🇺🇸 (@DIYGirl_FNP) August 22, 2024

You don’t hate the legacy media enough. Chalk another one up for Alex Jones.



It is now confirmed that fluoride in water does, in fact, make people dumb.https://t.co/9m0aZzFDYe — Res Ipsa Loquitur (@IlResipsa) August 22, 2024

Don’t count on the government taking any accountability for dumbing down Americans.

It’s also unlikely that the dangerous chemical will be removed from water treatment facilities across the country.