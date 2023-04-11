Maternity Wards Across America Are Closing Down Due to ‘Sudden’ Plummeting Birth Rates

Maternity wards across America are being forced to close due to plummeting birth rates following the jab rollout.

According to a report by the healthcare consulting firm, Chartis, 217 hospitals in the United States so far have closed their labor and delivery departments.

A CNN tally shows that at least 13 closures have been announced in the past year.

Wfsb.com reports: The Chartis report says that the states with the highest loss of access to obstetrical care are Minnesota, Texas, Iowa, Kansas and Wisconsin, with each losing more than 10 facilities.

One of the reasons for the closures is low volume of births.

According to data released by the March of Dime last year, more than 2.2 million women of childbearing age across over 1,100 U.S. countries are living in maternity care deserts. That has been linked to an increased risk of maternal death in the year after giving birth.