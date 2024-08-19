New Mpox Strain Is 10 Times More Deadly & Is ‘Likely’ Spreading In The UK Top Virologist Warns

Leading virologist, assistant Professor Brian Labu, is sounding the alarm over a new strain of mpox that’s feared to be spreading undetected in the UK.

His warning comes after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared outbreaks in Africa a ‘global emergency’ and Swedish officials reported the first human case in Europe.

The monkeypox virus causes fluid-filled skin lesions, which can be painful, and, in severe cases, death.

The new strain of mpox is known as Clade 1 and emerged in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) last year, according to WHO.

However, according to another virologist Dr. Poornima Wagh, the so called monkeypox is essentially a side effect of the covid jabs.

MSN reports: In April of this year, researchers determined that the Clade I variant, also called Clade Ib, seems to spread effectively between people through means including sexual contact.

Since then it has surged in Central Africa, affecting locations including Bukavu, a city in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) that has more than one million residents, and four countries in the region have reported mpox infections for the first time.

Now, the first human case in Europe has been confirmed. Swedish health officials said a patient sought healthcare in Stockholm and is understood to have been infected during a visit to Africa.

Currently, there are no cases of Clade 1 mpox confirmed in the UK but Professor Paul Hunter told Sky News it is “very likely” that the virus is spreading undetected.

How worried should we be?

In an exclusive interview with GB News, Assistant Professor Brian Labu of the University of Nevada Las Vegas says there are two reasons to be concerned about the spread of Clade 1.

Firstly, the one that we dealt with before – Clade 2 – resulted in a much milder disease, he says, with the death rate hovering around 0.2 per cent.

“Clade 1 is ten times that so it’s a more serious threat than the one we have dealt with previously so we need to pay attention,” he told your correspondent.

How mpox has previously spread is also breeding complacency, the professor fears. As he explains, the 2022 outbreak was mainly confined to men who had sex with other men.

People outside this group therefore tended to assume it wouldn’t affect them but mpox does not spread exclusively among homosexual men and it’s “bleeding out” to other groups, he warns.