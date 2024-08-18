Planned Parenthood To Offer Free Vasectomies & Abortions During DNC

Planned Parenthood will be offering free vasectomies and abortions during this years Democratic National Convention (DNC)
According to The New York Times, Planned parenthood will set up a mobile health clinic “blocks away” from the DNC on 19 and 20 August
They will offer abortions on both days and vasectomies on the 19th.
InfoWars reports: There is already a waiting list for the vasectomies, with applicants having to fill out a Google Form to joining the list. The Form states that payment for the service is on a sliding scale: “Pay what you can and get the healthcare you need.”
The Times describes how pro-abortion groups will be “making the message memorable” at the Convention.
“Another group, Americans for Contraception, will display an 18-foot-tall inflatable intrauterine device — a form of long-lasting birth control — near the United Center all week. Its name is Freeda Womb. There will be a ‘Hotties for Harris’ party, hosted by a group of online creators and abortion rights activists, and numerous other events.”
“It’s a way of showcasing how reproductive health care providers have had to get creative when operating in or near states like Missouri, which borders Illinois and has a near-total abortion ban,” Jess Bidgood wrote in Times.
“But it also underscores the way this convention, more than any other, is going to be a head-on display of a new, unbridled abortion politics.”
After the overturning of Roe v. Wade, it’s expected that access to abortion will be a central issue at this year’s convention, and that Democrat organizers will try to mobilize voters on the basis of the issue.
“There’s a direct through line between what Donald Trump did and loss of access to abortion care,” said Senator Tina Smith (D-Minnesota), who worked for Planned Parenthood before running for office.
“That’s one of the reasons why people are seeing this in a kind of completely different frame than they were even just four years ago.”