Planned Parenthood To Offer Free Vasectomies & Abortions During DNC

Planned Parenthood will be offering free vasectomies and abortions during this years Democratic National Convention (DNC)

According to The New York Times, Planned parenthood will set up a mobile health clinic “blocks away” from the DNC on 19 and 20 August

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ Latest Video

They will offer abortions on both days and vasectomies on the 19th.

Here we come, Chicago! 🚐 Our mobile health clinic will be in the West Loop with @ChiAbortionFund & @TheWienerCircle Aug 19-20, providing FREE vasectomies & medication abortion. EC will also be available for free without an appointment.



Reserve your spot: https://t.co/AVCDTg2FAj pic.twitter.com/6C5oFuXacU — Planned Parenthood Great Rivers (@ppgreatrivers) August 14, 2024

InfoWars reports: There is already a waiting list for the vasectomies, with applicants having to fill out a Google Form to joining the list. The Form states that payment for the service is on a sliding scale: “Pay what you can and get the healthcare you need.”

The Times describes how pro-abortion groups will be “making the message memorable” at the Convention.

“Another group, Americans for Contraception, will display an 18-foot-tall inflatable intrauterine device — a form of long-lasting birth control — near the United Center all week. Its name is Freeda Womb. There will be a ‘Hotties for Harris’ party, hosted by a group of online creators and abortion rights activists, and numerous other events.”

“It’s a way of showcasing how reproductive health care providers have had to get creative when operating in or near states like Missouri, which borders Illinois and has a near-total abortion ban,” Jess Bidgood wrote in Times.

“But it also underscores the way this convention, more than any other, is going to be a head-on display of a new, unbridled abortion politics.”

After the overturning of Roe v. Wade, it’s expected that access to abortion will be a central issue at this year’s convention, and that Democrat organizers will try to mobilize voters on the basis of the issue.

“There’s a direct through line between what Donald Trump did and loss of access to abortion care,” said Senator Tina Smith (D-Minnesota), who worked for Planned Parenthood before running for office.

“That’s one of the reasons why people are seeing this in a kind of completely different frame than they were even just four years ago.”