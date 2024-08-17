Pope Francis Orders Humanity to Follow ‘Universal Bishop’ Klaus Schwab During ‘End Times’

The world has entered the end times according to Pope Francis who claims this means it is vital for everybody in the world to submit to World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab and accept his agenda.

According to Pope Francis, Klaus Schwab has been appointed “universal bishop” because his plan to restore nature to its position of primacy in the world order means he is more relevant figure than Jesus Christ in 2024.

Pope Francis’ comments have caused outrage in the Vatican with many archbishops calling for his head, but given the disturbing facts coming out about the Jesuit pope, should we really be surprised by his support for Schwab’s Nazi-style eugenics and depopulation programs?

As an Agenda Contributor at the WEF in Davos, Pope Francis is fluent in blasphemy and is actively working to destroy Christianity from the inside.

The WEF has been granted authorization by the pope to rewrite the Holy Bible, according to a WEF insider who reveals the pope wants the new “fact-checked” version of the Bible to be far more political, with a central place for the primacy of nature – and far less about Jesus.

Obviously the new globalist Bible must be rejected out of hand by all self-respecting and god-fearing Christians.

But forewarned is forearmed so what can we expect from this demonic text?

Yuval Noah Harari, who is known as ‘The Prophet’ in Davos circles, went on record stating that the Bible is “fake news” and full of hate speech, and the elites can use AI to replace the Bible and create a unified “religion that is actually correct.”

Just one month before Harari’s Satanic speech, the Economist appeared to be signing from the same hymn sheet.

The global elite understand their dark spirituality can only succeed in a world devoid of religion. So they decided to destroy the world’s major religions from the inside.

WikiLeaks emails taught us that Francis was installed in the Vatican in a globalist coup orchestrated by George Soros, Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama.

And the globalist bulldog wasted no time repaying his globalist masters by repeating disturbing globalist rhetoric at every opportunity.

In 2017, Pope Francis called for a “one world government” and “political authority”, arguing that the creation of the one world government is needed to combat issues such as “climate change.”

Now, Pope Francis is actively defying Biblical scripture by working to rewrite the Bible along globalist principles and create a “one world religion.”

Somebody needs to remind Francis that the Bible says “You shall have no other gods before me.” This is expressed in Exodus 20:3, Matthew 4:10, Luke 4:8 and elsewhere.

But it’s unlikely Francis would be interested. He is more interested in overruling God’s word and eradicating Christianity in favor of the globalist agenda and a Satanic one world religion that he calls “Chrislam.”

Take a look at this disturbing ceremony broadcast to the entire world, during which the Jesuit pope announced the imminent coming of Lucifer, and followed up with some sickeningly blasphemous dogma.

Which brings us back to Klaus Schwab, the close friend and associate of Pope Francis who is soon to be announced as “universal bishop.”

St. Gregory warned us about anyone who calls himself the universal bishop. He said, “Whoever calls himself universal bishop, or desires this title, is, by his pride, the precursor to the Antichrist.”

Which raises the question is Pope Francis the antichrist? Christian scholars are increasingly settling on an answer that might surprise you.

From the moment that Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio became pope in 2013, prophecy experts expressed their alarm, claiming that the new pope is “Peter the Roman,” the fulfillment of an extraordinarily accurate ancient prophecy.

According to the prophecy that has accurately predicted each and every pope in recent years, Francis will be the final pope and the end of the world because he is the antichrist.

This is where it gets really shocking.

Before he was pope, Bergoglio was Archbishop of Buenos Aires from 1998 to 2013 and President of the Argentine Bishops’ Conference from 2005 to 2011, and he did nothing, absolutely nothing, to fight sexual abuse.

Why? Because he was in on it. The Jesuit child rapist was just too clever and well-connected to get caught.

This is why Archbishop Vigano is adamant that Francis is a false prophet. And Vigano is not the only one. There is a growing movement within the church who are convinced Francis is a demon stalking the hallways of the Vatican who must be deposed before it’s too late.

The world is now at a tipping point. A battle is raging for the soul of humanity. The globalists and their techno-communist dreams of authoritarian rule threaten to consume humanity and destroy civilization as we know it.

We should keep a very close eye on this Jesuit pope during these pivotal years.

Watch: