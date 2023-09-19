Obama Judge Tanya Chutkan: January 6 Was ‘An Armed Attempted Overthrow Of Government’

Another prejudicial courtroom statement made by Obama appointed Judge Tanya Chutkan has been unearthed as Trump’s attorneys demand that she recuse herself from his January 6 case.
Julie Kelly obtained a transcript of another sentencing by the anti-Trump Judge Chutkan where she brazenly lied about the Capitol protest. During that sentencing Chutkan called the January 6 Capitol riot an “armed attempted overthrow of this government.”
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
TGP reports: Judge Chutkan said lawmakers who were inside the Capitol on January 6 looked outside and saw “gallows being erected.”
This never happened. There is no video evidence to back up this absurd claim.
Judge Chutkan also said January 6 protesters tried to violently overthrow the government.
She has already made up her mind on January 6 and yet she is allowed to preside over Trump’s January 6 trial where the former president is facing four federal counts: Conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.
President Trump’s attorneys last week filed a motion in a DC federal court calling for Judge Tanya Chutkan, an Obama appointee, to recuse herself from Trump’s January 6 case brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith.
One example of a disqualifying statement per the motion filed last week:
In October 2022, before the Special Counsel’s appointment or the filing of this case, Judge Chutkan stated:
“This was nothing less than an attempt to violently overthrow the government, the legally, lawfully, peacefully elected government by individuals who were mad that their guy lost. I see the videotapes. I see the footage of the flags and the signs that people were carrying and the hats they were wearing and the garb. And the people who mobbed that Capitol were there in fealty, in loyalty, to one man — not to the Constitution, of which most of the people who come before me seem woefully ignorant; not to the ideals of this country; and not to the principles of democracy. It’s a blind loyalty to one person who, by the way, remains free to this day.” United States v. Christine Priola 1:22-cr-242, ECF #66 at 29:17–30:3 (sentencing transcript) (emphasis added) (relevant portions attached as Ex. A).
Judge Tanya Chutkan is treating President Trump worse than other defendants – including a meth dealer.
Noted attorney Techno Fog looked through Judge Chutkan’s recent history and provided evidence of bias after she denied the gag order hearing dates requested by Trump’s lawyers.She gave the meth dealer a 1 week deadline to respond to a protective order.The judge also set the hearing 2 weeks out after it was submitted, according to Techno Fog.
In contrast, Judge Chutkan gave Trump only ONE DAY to respond to a request for a protective order.
This is clear evidence of bias.
Mark Levin made an excellent case in favor of Tanya Chutkan’s recusal last week and said she is “unqualified” to preside over Jack Smith’s case against Trump:
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Obama Judge Tanya Chutkan: January 6 Was ‘An Armed Attempted Overthrow Of Government’ - September 19, 2023
- African Migrants Build Roadblocks On Italian Island Of Lampedusa As Invasion Unfolds - September 19, 2023
- Three Brits Catch Bacterial Infection From Dogs For First time - September 18, 2023