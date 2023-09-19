Obama Judge Tanya Chutkan: January 6 Was ‘An Armed Attempted Overthrow Of Government’

Another prejudicial courtroom statement made by Obama appointed Judge Tanya Chutkan has been unearthed as Trump’s attorneys demand that she recuse herself from his January 6 case.

Julie Kelly obtained a transcript of another sentencing by the anti-Trump Judge Chutkan where she brazenly lied about the Capitol protest. During that sentencing Chutkan called the January 6 Capitol riot an “armed attempted overthrow of this government.”

NEW CHUTKAN FILES: I just obtained transcript of another sentencing by Judge Chutkan for a J6er, convicted by her of 4 misdemeanors after a brief bench trial. To say her view of what happened on January 6 is misinformed in an understatement.



It's not hyperbole, it's a lie: pic.twitter.com/pwxEjeLgBp — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) September 18, 2023

TGP reports: Judge Chutkan said lawmakers who were inside the Capitol on January 6 looked outside and saw “gallows being erected.”

This never happened. There is no video evidence to back up this absurd claim.

After admitting she watched J6 select committee hearings–and asking a defendant if he had, lol–Chutkan compares Jan 6 to Game of Thrones.



And no one saw anyone erecting gallows. There is no video of it–and I've been trying to hunt it down for 2 years with no luck. pic.twitter.com/KVQCEh4qNe — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) September 18, 2023

Judge Chutkan also said January 6 protesters tried to violently overthrow the government.

She has already made up her mind on January 6 and yet she is allowed to preside over Trump’s January 6 trial where the former president is facing four federal counts: Conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

President Trump’s attorneys last week filed a motion in a DC federal court calling for Judge Tanya Chutkan, an Obama appointee, to recuse herself from Trump’s January 6 case brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith.

One example of a disqualifying statement per the motion filed last week:

In October 2022, before the Special Counsel’s appointment or the filing of this case, Judge Chutkan stated:

“This was nothing less than an attempt to violently overthrow the government, the legally, lawfully, peacefully elected government by individuals who were mad that their guy lost. I see the videotapes. I see the footage of the flags and the signs that people were carrying and the hats they were wearing and the garb. And the people who mobbed that Capitol were there in fealty, in loyalty, to one man — not to the Constitution, of which most of the people who come before me seem woefully ignorant; not to the ideals of this country; and not to the principles of democracy. It’s a blind loyalty to one person who, by the way, remains free to this day.” United States v. Christine Priola 1:22-cr-242, ECF #66 at 29:17–30:3 (sentencing transcript) (emphasis added) (relevant portions attached as Ex. A).

Judge Tanya Chutkan is treating President Trump worse than other defendants – including a meth dealer.

Noted attorney Techno Fog looked through Judge Chutkan’s recent history and provided evidence of bias after she denied the gag order hearing dates requested by Trump’s lawyers.She gave the meth dealer a 1 week deadline to respond to a protective order.The judge also set the hearing 2 weeks out after it was submitted, according to Techno Fog.

In contrast, Judge Chutkan gave Trump only ONE DAY to respond to a request for a protective order.

This is clear evidence of bias.

Mark Levin made an excellent case in favor of Tanya Chutkan’s recusal last week and said she is “unqualified” to preside over Jack Smith’s case against Trump: