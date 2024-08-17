Marin County Defies CDC Vaccine Schedule, Reports Record-Breaking Decline in Autism Rates

The first US county to ever experience a decrease in childhood autism rates has been pinpointed, says economic researcher Toby Rogers, who explains that starting in 2000, parents in Marin County, California began to do something differently.

Rather than blindly following the childhood vaccine schedule of the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the parents got together and decided to defy the CDC due to their concerns about safety and the number of shots on the schedule.

What happened next has left researchers stunned, as Rogers explains.

The CDC is looking into this huge finding, right?



Cynthia Nevison is the authority on autism prevalence in California.

She found that autism in children born post-2000 to wealthy white and Asian parents in Marin County plateaued and then declined.

To put this in perspective, this has never happened before in the history of autism in the US.

Nevison outlined her findings in a 2020 peer-reviewed study conducted with William Parker and published in the Journal of Autism and Developmental Disorders.

“County-level ASD prevalence was estimated using an age-resolved snapshot from the California Department of Developmental Services (DDS) for birth years 1993-2013.

“ASD prevalence increased among all children across birth years 1993-2000 but plateaued or declined thereafter among whites from wealthy counties.”

“In contrast, ASD rates increased continuously across 1993-2013 among whites from lower income counties and Hispanics from all counties.

“These disparate trends within the dataset suggest that wealthy white parents, starting around 2000, may have begun opting out of DDS in favor of private care and/or making changes that effectively lowered their children’s risk of ASD.”

Data provided by Nevisom reveals that statewide autism in 8 year old children in California was skyrocketing from 1994 to 2012.

The data collected in Sonoma/Marin and counties with the lowest vaccination rates in the state are the sole exception to the skyrocketing autism rate in California.

“We have never seen a decline in the autism rate,” Rogers said, putting the results into context.

“It’s also a fact that the vaccination rates declined in that population over that time period because parents were worried about safety, they were worried about too many shots on the schedule.”

“So they stopped vaccinating.”

“Now it could have been something else, they could have been eating blueberries and kale from the farmers market,” said Rogers. “So we should look into it. Right?”

“The CDC never looks into this matter, which is a massive poker tell that they know exactly what is going on and they never want to talk about.”

“Autism stems from regulatory capture,” said Rogers.