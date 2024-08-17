Kamala Harris Vows To Release All Criminal Illegal Aliens Into Society on “Day One”

Kamala Harris has admitted that her plan “on day one” is to shut down all Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention centers and set illegal aliens free.

During a recent campaign stop in Iowa, a Center for Worker Justice volunteer named Sally Hartman asked Kamala a question about whether or not Kamala is “committing to close the immigration detention centers.” Kamala’s eager response was:

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ Latest Video

“Absolutely, on day one – on day one,” Kamala enthusiastically declared to thunderous applause. “Yes!”

BREAKING: Kamala Harris now pledges to release all criminal illegal migrants from detention centers into the United States "on day one" if she's installed into the Oval Office

pic.twitter.com/vFb6XEltyp — George (@BehizyTweets) August 12, 2024

Naturalnews.com reports: Kamala’s response in the above video is one of the first times the current vice president has answered any policy questions point-blank. Usually, Kamala sidesteps the issues and starts cackling while her followers scream and applaud.

In this case, Kamala did not beat around the bush concerning her position on illegal immigration. In short, Kamala will be the open borders president who will likely grant amnesty to all, permanently cementing Democrats as the election winners moving forward.

“PSA: She wants to destroy the country faster than Biden,” someone warned on X about Kamala and her open borders policies. “Forget about safety, forget about the rule of law … Kamala wants *chaos on tap*. This is a full-on assault on America’s safety.”

In Donald Trump’s favor are the thousands of Latinos for Trump who see through the open borders scam, especially since many of them waited in line the legal way while others cut ahead of them the illegal way.

“Pretty much all law-abiding Hispanics see through her lies,” said someone on X. “Especially those who come from dictator countries. They see it because they’ve been through it.”

Kamala’s open borders plan is a brilliant idea “if the goal is population control,” warned another. “Releasing more criminals into the countryside should do wonders for our burgeoning population.”

Others could not help but notice that what Kamala is promising to do “on day one” is exactly what is right now taking place in the United Kingdom amid the immigration protests and riots.

One person claimed that the above video was actually captured during Kamala’s 2018 primary run, but all the same it still shows what she believes and what she plans to do if allowed inside the Oval Office.

“They’re gonna inject roughly 100 million fake votes,” claims Jacob Smith (@XrealJacobSmith) on X. “Kamala has literally no support. We need to achieve 125 million votes at the least.”

“If we can poke at their cheating in ways that affects tens of millions of votes, we have a chance. One way to make such impact is through machines So let’s prevent the 2024 election cheating.”

One wonders what President Kamala plans to do with all the currently detained illegal aliens once she closes down all the ICE facilities and sets them free. Will they be sent to American communities to live on the streets and fall into a life of crime or will she personally be housing some of them at her own residence?