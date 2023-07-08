Florida Needs Illegal Aliens To Fill Low-Wage Jobs Says Wall Street Journal

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been blasted by the Wall Street Journal editorial board for signing a mandatory E-Verify bill into law that prevents industries across the state from hiring illegal aliens over Americans and legal immigrants.

In May Florida became the largest state in the nation to require all employers with 25 or more employees to screen its workforce through the federal government’s E-Verify system — ensuring that all new hires are legally residing in the United States.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Breitbart reports: In practice, mandatory E-Verify protects American jobs for Americans.

“How are states with E-Verify getting these jobs filled? Somehow, they’re doing it,” Jeremy Beck of NumbersUSA told Breitbart News.

Editors at the Wall Street Journal, the most notorious prolific mouthpiece for corporate special interests, published a piece that suggests Florida’s economy faces near collapse because of mandatory E-Verify.

The Journal editors write:

Employers in these industries are reporting that they have been losing long-time employees and can’t find new ones to replace them. Many workers who are here illegally are worried they will be found out, and some are moving to other states. A quarter to half of workers have reportedly gone missing from some construction sites in South Florida. [Emphasis added] … Demand for services and housing are surging amid Florida’s population boom. That means more workers are needed to build homes, change hospital beds, serve nursing home patients meals, and keep restaurants open. Employers can raise wages only so much and stay in business, assuming they can find any workers. This will dent the state’s economic expansion, which has produced a jobs and tax-revenue boom and an affordable standard of living for nearly everyone. [Emphasis added] … Mr. DeSantis’s campaign immigration plan also parrots the restrictionist right’s lump of labor fallacy that illegal immigrants are taking U.S. jobs and reducing wages of America’s working class. This is contradicted by Florida’s experience and many economic studies. His plan also neglects the need for more legal pathways for migrants, which would help reduce illegal immigration.

“If the only way you can run your business is to break the law … if that’s your business model, yes this will be a difficult transition for you,” Beck said of Florida’s mandatory E-Verify law.

Despite the Journal‘s claims, wages across blue-collar industries in Florida show no signs of a labor shortage or even a tight labor market for that matter.