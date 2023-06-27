JPMorgan Board Member Who Served On Obama’s Intelligence Advisory Board Dies In Car Crash

Billionaire James Crown, a longtime JP Morgan board director, died in a car accident on Sunday in Colorado.
The accident happened on the same day as his 70th birthday.
Crown, who also served as the chairman of the Aspen Institute, died in the tragic crash when his car hit a barrier at the Aspen Motorsports Park in Colorado.
As well as being notable in the business world, Crown also dabbled in the political realm.
His involvement in politics stems from his longtime friendship with former President Barrack Obama.
TGP reports: In 2014 during his second term, Obama appointed Crown to his Intelligence Advisory Board.
Billionaire and philanthropist James Crown died Sunday in a car crash while on a racetrack in Colorado.
The Colorado Sun reported that Crown, 70, died Sunday after his vehicle hit a barrier on a racetrack at Aspen Motorsports Park in Woody Creek, Colo., Sunday, which was also his birthday. According to the Colorado Sun, the coroner ruled that Crown’s death was an accident and that “multiple blunt force trauma” was evident as the autopsy remains pending.
Crown had also served on JPMorgan’s board since the early 1990s and was also a board director at General Dynamics. Crown, who lived in Chicago, was also the managing partner of Aspen Skiing Co. based in Colorado, according to CNN.
In recent months JP Morgan has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons.
In June, JP Morgan agreed to a $290 million settlement with Epstein victims for conducting business with convicted pedophile Jeffery Epstein despite him being flagged as a “high-risk client.”
