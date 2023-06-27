Biden’s Trans Health Official Claims Kids Gender Surgery Prevents Them Killing Themselves

The Biden administration’s transgender Assistant Secretary for Health, has declared that “gender-affirming care” is necessary to keep people, including children, mentally healthy and stop them from committing suicide.

In a video produced by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Rachel Levine stated “It’s such an important issue for our youth and adults,”

“We often say that gender-affirming care is health care—gender-affirming care is mental health care—and gender-affirming care is literally suicide-prevention care.”

Biden's assistant secretary for health says "gender-affirming care" for minors — meaning irreversible sex reassignment surgeries and puberty blockers — is "mental health care" pic.twitter.com/Wsyw6WiFaP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 26, 2023 InfoWars reports: The comment came during an awkward discussion with an extremely young ‘trans activist’ and ‘musician’.

Levine also claimed that those who oppose lopping off kids’ private parts have “weaponised” the term “gender affirming care”.

Admiral Levine laments that "opponents" of irreversible sex reassignment surgeries and puberty blockers for minors "have weaponized" the term "gender-affirming care" pic.twitter.com/27U5pzLNJt — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 26, 2023 A few months ago, Levine emphasised that sex-change operations on children, which also involve sterilisation the case of boys, are supported at “the highest levels” of the Biden administration, and hoped that they become a normal everyday occurrence.



Levine also previously described such practices as “empowering,” vowing that the administration will continue to push for the procedures to be available in all states.

Levine also declared during the latest video that ‘Pride’ should not just be celebrated for one month only and that it should instead be an entire “Summer of pride.”