Biden’s Trans Health Official Claims Kids Gender Surgery Prevents Them Killing Themselves

The Biden administration’s transgender Assistant Secretary for Health, has declared that “gender-affirming care” is necessary to keep people, including children, mentally healthy and stop them from committing suicide.
In a video produced by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Rachel Levine stated “It’s such an important issue for our youth and adults,”
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
“We often say that gender-affirming care is health care—gender-affirming care is mental health care—and gender-affirming care is literally suicide-prevention care.”
Levine also claimed that those who oppose lopping off kids’ private parts have “weaponised” the term “gender affirming care”.
Levine also declared during the latest video that ‘Pride’ should not just be celebrated for one month only and that it should instead be an entire “Summer of pride.”