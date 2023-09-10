Cancer Among Young People Has Skyrocketed 79% Recently – Doctors Baffled

Cancer cases among young people worldwide have soared by nearly 80% recently, leaving doctors and scientists baffled as to the cause.

A new peer-reviewed study confirms the sudden avalanche of cancer cases among people under 50.

The study was published in the BMJ Oncology by a team of researchers from Zhejiang University School of Medicine and the University of Edinburgh’s Usher Institute.

Scientists found a disturbing surge in new cancer cases over past three decades, particularly in the last few years.

The researchers investigated the number of new cases, deaths, health repercussions, and risk factors for people aged 14 to 49.

In 2019, early-onset cancer cases in that age group totaled 3.26 million, an increase of 79.1% since 1990.

Slaynews.com reports: The study authors also saw an uptick in cancer-related deaths by 27.7% since 1990.

According to the team of researchers, cancers of the breast, trachea, lung, bowel, and stomach had some of the higher mortality rates.

Cases of windpipe and prostate cancer have seen the largest increase since 1990, and breast cancer had the highest incidence rate of early-onset cases, the researchers found.

Meanwhile, cases of early-onset liver cancer saw a decline.

North America was listed as one of the regions with the highest incidence of early-onset cancers in 2019, along with Australasia and Western Europe.

Meanwhile, places such as Eastern Europe, Oceania, and Central Asia had the highest mortality rates.

“The rising incidence of early-onset cancers may partially attribute to increasing uptake of screening and early detection in developed regions and countries,” the study authors wrote.

The increase in detections may also have a silver lining, however.

The study’s author, Dr. Xue Li, pointed to “outstanding” screening efforts in the UK that have resulted in the decline of the country’s deaths related to early-onset cancer.

“Fortunately, the annual mortality rate from early-onset cancer in the UK has been steadily decreasing, a testament to the outstanding cancer screening and treatment efforts over the past three decades,” said Li, of the Centre for Global Health at the University of Edinburgh’s Usher Institute, per the Independent.

Should the team’s observed patterns continue, the researchers estimated that early-onset cancer diagnoses could increase by 31%, and deaths by 21%, by 2030.

The authors noted that “local environment, lifestyle and level of available medical treatment” could cause variations in cancer cases and mortality rates by region.

In addition to genetics, the findings claimed that a “Western diet,” consisting of too much red meat and salt — and, subsequently, not enough fruit and milk — could also be putting young people at risk.

Alcohol intake and tobacco use were also highlighted as cancer risk factors for those under 50, in addition to lack of exercise, high body mass index, and elevated blood sugar.