Heart Attack Deaths Up 30% In Young People Since 2020 – Mainstream Media Baffled

Big Pharma-sponsored mainstream media hacks have been left scratching their heads while trying to figure out why heart attack deaths have soared 30 percent in young Americans since 2020 – without being allowed to mention Covid jabs.

NBC’s “Today” show reported on a recent Cedars Sinai study that revealed that heart attack deaths are exploding in young Americans aged 25 to 44 years old.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

However, the staggering increase ended up puzzling the mainstream media reporters who could only announce that “experts are still working to figure out” what could be the cause of the spike.

🚨 New Cedars Sinai Study Finds Heart Attack Deaths Are Up Nearly 30% in People Ages 25 to 44



"A national study from Cedars Sinai hospital shows the deaths related to heart attacks increased across every age group since the spring of 2020 but the group that saw the biggest… pic.twitter.com/ldktdMbut9 — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) July 31, 2023

Unsurprisingly, given the mainstream media receives most of its advertising revenue from Pfizer and other Big Pharma companies, there was no mention of the Covid shots that were rolled out at the same time as the spike.

The study found that between the spring of 2020 and the spring of 2021, heart attack deaths had soared significantly across all age groups, but more so in younger adults.

Covid shots were rolled out for public use starting in late 2020.

NBC’s “Today” show reported on the study but was left baffled by what could be causing it:

“A national study from Cedars Sinai Hospital shows the deaths related to heart attacks increased across every age group since the spring of 2020, but the group that saw the biggest increase isn’t who you might think…

“The relative increase in heart attack-associated deaths among 25-44-year-olds was a staggering 30%…

“Experts are still working to figure out why young people are so impacted.”

An “expert” interviewed in the news report insisted that the Covid virus itself could be harming people’s cardiovascular systems and increasing the likelihood of blood clot formation.

Slay News report: The report also explained studies have connected Covid with myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle that caused blood clots, cardiac arrest, strokes, and possible death.

Myocarditis is also a known side effect of mRNA Covid shots, which NBC’s “expert” seemingly forgot to mention.

TRENDING: Pope Francis Says Disabled People Should Be Euthanized To ‘Fight Climate Change’

A person cited in the report even claimed the Covid virus itself is much more likely to give someone myocarditis than the experimental shot.

NBC Senior Medical Correspondent Dr. John Torres was brought on the program to counter those who think the Covid “vaccines” are behind the sharp rise in heart problems.

NBC anchors asked Dr. Torres if he had advice for young people who have had Covid and may be afraid of experiencing a heart issue.

The Big Pharma shill responded by suggesting they get a Covid vaccine and booster shot.

Popular cardiologist Peter McCullough fired back at the NBC show’s segment on Twitter.

“Reports falsely blames 2020 SARS-CoV-2 infections in 2020 for the explosion of vaccine-induced cardiac arrests today,” McCullough said sharing video of the “Today” segment.

“mRNA vaccines have FDA warning for myocarditis which is frequent and leads to death with shots every six months!”

Reports falsely blames 2020 SARS-CoV-2 infections in 2020 for the explosion of vaccine induced cardiac arrests today. mRNA vaccines have FDA warning for myocarditis which is frequent and leads to death with shots every six months! https://t.co/UXAN7M7MVP https://t.co/lgNRuJnJ9h — Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH™ (@P_McCulloughMD) July 31, 2023

Along with his comment, Dr. McCullough linked to an article he wrote citing a Swiss study that revealed a rise in heart damage immediately following Covid shots.

This news segment is important as it signals a change in the narrative by the corporate media and political establishment which are set to blame the virus, climate change, or anything other than the mRNA jabs.