Hollywood Actor Jim Caviezel Says CIA “Operates World’s Biggest Pedophile Ring”

Hollywood actor Jim Caviezel has warned that the CIA operates the world’s biggest pedophile ring and has some of the world’s most powerful leaders as members.

During an interview with Steven Bannon on Tuesday, Bannon focused on promoting Caviezel’s new film Sound of Freedom, which is based on the true story of a former government agent who embarked on a mission to rescue children from sex traffickers in Colombia.

Bannon asked Caviezel if he thinks U.S. intelligence agencies play a role in the human trafficking industry.

“Absolutely,” replied Caviezel. “The three-letter agencies, they’re all involved.”

“Do you believe that that’s part of the senior government apparatus just does not want to touch this?” asked Bannon, adding “they profit off it. They don’t mind if it happens… and like you said, there’s five drug agents to every one human trafficking agent. This trafficking is a massive problem, people know it’s a problem.”

“That’s my opinion. I don’t know what Tim’s opinion is, but it’s definitely my opinion that this is something they don’t want to solve,” Caviezel responded. “And so, it’s going to take the public to put the light on it.”

“Do you think that’s why they suppressed this film for three years?” asked Bannon.

“Absolutely,” said Caviezel.

“You might have 14 people in the room and they all want you, but two have big enough voices where they can shut down those twelve. And so right now, I don’t think it was smart for Bud Light to, you know, somebody woke up in the morning and said, ‘Hey, let’s put this transgender on our beer can. Okay?’ And then Target is looking going, ‘Wow, look at all the billions they’re losing. We got to do this, too.’ Obviously, something’s going on, right?”

