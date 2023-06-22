Rand Paul: “Bill Gates Is the Biggest Funder of Manufactured Disease Outbreaks”

Senator Rand Paul blasted globalist billionaire Bill Gates for his obsession with funding manufactured deadly diseases. Such diabolical schemes led directly to the COVID-19 pandemic, he added.

“Gates is the largest funder of trying to find these viruses in remote caves and bring them to big cities,” Sen. Paul told Maria Bartiromo, host of “Sunday Morning Futures” on Fox News.

“So what happened in China is they went eight to 10 hours south of Wuhan, 200 to 300 feet deep into a cave, found viruses, and took them back to a city of 15 million.”

Shtfplan.com reports: According to the Kentucky senator, this endeavor part of gain-of-function research “has largely been funded by Gates.” He added: “I think he’s inadvertently helped to create something that the biggest danger to mankind right now is something that he’s been funding. So there’s a responsibility there.”

Paul further remarked that he wasn’t the only one opposing the Microsoft co-founder’s decision to bankroll dangerous gain-of-function research. He continued “There are many, many scientists who think that Gates is wrong in funding this.”

“We don’t need to be searching for viruses that may never interact with man. It’s worse than that. They bring viruses that we may never interact with … back to the lab. But then, they manipulate them by combining them with other viruses to create viruses that don’t exist in nature.”

The senator’s comments came amid a revelation by independent journalists Michael Shellenberger, Matt Taibbi, and Alex Gutentag regarding the first individuals infected by COVID-19. A June 14 article penned by the three revealed that three scientists at the Wuhan Institute of Virology – Ben Hu, Yu Ping, and Yan Zhu – had been infected by SARS-CoV-2 since the fall of 2019.

“One of them, the one they think that was the first scientist to get sick … was one of [those involved in] creating these new viruses, viruses not found in nature,” Paul said. “This is the gain of function research, and so this essentially closes the deal.”

Paul calls for a US-led consortium to restrict gain-of-function research

The lawmaker for the Bluegrass State told Bartiromo: “What I’m going to try to pursue now is, whoever revealed this if there’s documentation of this, it’s all supposed to be declassified. That legislation passed unanimously. If we can get those records, and actually put it out there for all the public to see that the first person that got sick was a scientist in the lab, then it’s a done deal.”

“We know it came from the lab, and everybody can just admit it, but then we can move to the reform. We shouldn’t be funding this kind of research in China, but we also shouldn’t be funding this kind of research in the United States.”

Paul emphasized the need to restrict gain-of-function research, adding that the U.S. and an international consortium should “voluntarily agree to restrict this.” According to the senator, the possibility of another man-made virus-like SARS-CoV-2 leaking from a laboratory could kill off between five and 50 percent of the world’s population.

“This is very, very serious. This is up there with nuclear arms control … [and] the danger of nuclear war. But this is much more insidious,” he concluded.