Outrage As Maryland Elementary School Brings Back Face Masks For Kids

An elementary school in Maryland has sparked outrage after reinstating face mask mandates despite only a handful of school children testing positive for ‘Covid’.

In a letter sent to parents on Tuesday, Rebecca Irwin Kennedy, the principal for Rosemary Hills Elementary School said she made the move after ‘three or more individuals’ had caught the virus in the last ten days.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

She demanded that third graders wear the thick N95 masks to ‘keep our school environment as safe as possible’, despite a recent study finding the mask may expose users to dangerous levels of toxic chemicals.

Despite Dr Anthony Fauci actually admitting there was a lack of evidence to show masks stop the spread of Covid, Kennedy told parents the N95s will only become optional after 10 days.

Her letter caused widespread outrage among those who see the decision as a slippery slope back to Covid lockdowns. Donald Trump Jr even posted a message to X saying: ‘DO NOT COMPLY!!!

The Mail Online reports: The letter was reportedly sent to parents of students in one class in the school, informing them that their children will be forced to wear masks again so they can keep in-person teaching.

Kennedy wrote that additional N95 masks have already been handed out to students and staff, which they will have to wear for 10 days before they become ‘optional.’

She added that at-home rapid test kids are being sent out by the school, alongside CDC advice on how often parents should test their children after exposure.

‘If at any time during the next 10 days your child develops COVID-19-like symptoms such as fever, cough, loss of taste or smell, or other COVID-19 indicators, they should stay home from school and be tested,’ the letter continues.

‘Consider contacting a healthcare provider if symptoms are severe or not improving, or your child is at higher risk of complications due to COVID-19 infection.’

The Montgomery County Public Schools system (MCPS), Kennedy and her assistant principal Cassandra Scott did not immediately respond to a request for comment when contacted by DailyMail.com.

MCPS lifted its mask mandates in March 2022, and Maryland has not introduced a statewide mask mandate as cases tick up across the country.