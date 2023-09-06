Biden Tests Negative For Covid But Will Wear A Mask Indoors When Close To Others

It has been confirmed that President Biden tested negative for covid the day after his vaxxed and boosted wife, tested positive.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said “He is not experiencing any symptoms,” while also announcing that “as has been the practice in the past” Biden will “be masking while indoors and around people in alignment with CDC guidance”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The president will remove his mask when sufficiently distant from others indoors and while outside as well,” she added.

Jill Biden, who is double-vaccinated, twice boosted, according to a statement from her communications director last year, is currently staying at the family’s home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, while she recovers from the virus.

How utterly convenient following news that the Biden administration is planning to start rolling out COVID mandates from mid-September.

Fox News reports:

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre gave an update on the first lady’s condition Tuesday afternoon, telling reporters she has experienced “mild symptoms” since testing positive for the coronavirus on Monday. She said that President Biden has tested negative and is not experiencing symptoms.

“I can tell you that the first lady is experiencing mild symptoms and will remain in Delaware for the week,” Jean=Pierre said. “President Biden tested negative last night for COVID-19 and tested negative again today.”

Though Biden does not have COVID-19, Jean-Pierre said “he will be masking while indoors and around people in alignment with CDC guidance.”

“As has been the practice in the past, the president will remove his mask when sufficiently distant from others indoors and while outside as well,” she added.

There are currently no updates to the White House COVID-10 protocols.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says those exposed to individuals with COVID-19 should begin wearing a face mask immediately, regardless of vaccination status. COVID-19 can still develop up to 10 days after exposure, according to the CDC.

Precautions those exposed to COVID-19 should take include wearing a mask “any time you are around others inside your home or indoors in public,” and watching for symptoms like fever of cough.

Anyone who develops symptoms should isolate immediately and get tested, staying home until they know their test results.

The CDC guidelines recommend a combination of masking testing and monitoring for symptoms,” Jean-Pierre said. “The president is doing all of that in close consultation with his physician.”