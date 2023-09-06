Father of Elon Musk Says ‘Shadow Government’ Planning To ‘Assassinate’ His Son

Elon Musk’s father Errol Musk has admitted he fears for his son’s life and believes the “shadow government” are laying the groundwork for an assassination.

Reacting to The New Yorker’s piece titled ‘Elon Musk’s Shadow Rule’, Errol told The Sun: “It’s a hit job, a shadow government-sponsored opening salvo on Elon.”

“The artillery-like softening up of the enemy before the actual attack and preparing of the ever-submissive people for the attack,” he added.

When asked whether he fears the “shadow government” will assassinate Elon, he replied: “Yes.”

US President Joe Biden had suggested that Musk’s contacts with foreign nations are “worthy of being looked at” after Musk bought Twitter last year.

The world’s richest man was threatened by former Russian space agency chief Dmitry Rogozin, who made a veiled threat over the supply of Starlink satellite internet service to Ukraine in May last year.

At that time, Musk joked about it, saying, “If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya.”

Mr Rogozin was, however, fired months later with Russian President Vladimir Putin appointing Yuri Borisov to replace him.

A few months ago, some Twitter employees told the BBC that Musk is shadowed by bodyguards at all times. They had also said that maintaining security is proving difficult following lay-offs and changes under owner Elon Musk.