Downplaying Covid Jab Injuries, New Zealand’s PM Claims: ‘No One Was Forced To Have The Vaccine’

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has been accused of gaslighting after claiming there were “no compulsory vaccinations” for covid and that the vaccine-injured had “made their own choices.”

He said that no one was forced to get the Covid jab despite the widespread mandates in his country.

So, basically he is saying that people who were vaccine-injured can only blame themselves because they chose to obey the government.

During a press conference in Auckland on Sunday, Hipkins was asked if he saw “any kind of value in looking into potential compensation for anyone disadvantaged through Covid, whether they were mandated out of their jobs or injured by the vaccination program.”

InfoWars reports: Hipkins downplayed the prevalence of vaccine-injured citizens, claiming there’s “already processes in place” to address their injuries, but ultimately, they “made their own choices” to take the experimental jab.

“There is a process for people who are injured in a medical procedure, there’s already processes in place for dealing with that,” Hipkins said.

“In terms of the vaccine mandates, I acknowledge that it was a challenging time for people but they ultimately made their own choices. There was no compulsory vaccination. People made their own… pic.twitter.com/ckxJdiJdjD — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) September 4, 2023

“In terms of the vaccine mandates, I acknowledge that it was a challenging time for people but they ultimately made their own choices. There was no compulsory vaccination, people made their own choices.”

Hipkins’ gaslighting was heavily criticized online, with users pointing out the New Zealand government’s COVID response — headed by Hipkins —imposed some of the most stringent vaccine mandates in the world.

“It literally states in the dictionary that a ‘mandate’ is ‘compulsory.’ Politicians are trying to change the meaning of words,” journalist Maryanne Demasi wrote on X.

Australian political commentator Rukshan Fernando wrote, “New Zealand PM is now blaming NZ citizens for taking the mandatory vaccines to keep their jobs and feed their families. These people are sick.”

New Zealand PM is now blaming NZ citizens for taking the mandatory vaccines to keep their jobs and feed their families. These people are sick. pic.twitter.com/bJVXiYQlyB — Rukshan Fernando (@therealrukshan) September 3, 2023

Another user pointed out how Hipkins in 2021 warned vaccine holdouts that the government will “chase them down” to receive the jab.

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters had promised to spend what could be “hundreds of millions” of dollars compensating people who lost their jobs due to Covid vaccine mandates or suffered vaccine injuries if he wins his party’s general election next month.

Hipkins was appointed Prime Minister in January after the resignation of Jacinda Ardern.

Until then he served as the country’s Covid-19 Response Minister, overseeing in 2021 the introduction of vaccine mandates across a range of occupations including border workers, law enforcement, defense, healthcare, education and hospitality.

“Vaccination remains our strongest and most effective tool to protect against infection and disease, and we need as many workers as possible to be vaccinated to allow sectors to respond to the pandemic and deliver everyday services with as little disruption as possible,” Hipkins said in an October 11, 2021 press release announcing “mandatory vaccination” for the health and education workforces.

“While most people working in these sectors are already fully or partially vaccinated we can’t leave anything to chance and are making it mandatory. A high rate of vaccinations will help to protect staff from getting sick and passing Covid-19 onto loved ones.”

The government’s main justification for imposing the tyrannical vaccine mandates was to “stop the spread” of COVID-19.

Since then, it’s been revealed that the jabs did NOT prevent the spread of the virus or infections.

Last month as the government dropped its last remaining COVID mandates, including mask mandates, Hipkins insisted he would do it all over again despite knowing that vaccines do nothing to stop the spread of the virus.

“I’m very proud of the very high levels of vaccination that we got in New Zealand,” he said.

“I acknowledge that the requirement for people to be vaccinated to do some jobs was very difficult for some families, and it did create more of a wedge in the community than I think any of us would like to have seen. I absolutely acknowledge that. But the high level of vaccination that we were able to achieve was one of the main reasons that we didn’t see that high mortality rate that they saw in other countries.”

May this be a sobering lesson to citizens: obey politicians at your own peril because they will throw you under the bus to save their own skin at the first sign of trouble.