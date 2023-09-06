Trump Vows To Release Evidence Proving mRNA Vaccines Are Deadly

President Trump has vowed to publicly release damning evidence hidden by Big Pharma companies that prove mRNA vaccines are dangerous to human health.

During a recent interview with former Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon, Trump expressed concerns over the alarming number of adverse health events connected to the Covid shots.

Dixon told Trump about the extreme hardships faced by millions of Americans as a result of lockdowns, mandatory masks, and vaccine mandates.

She asked Trump what his plans were about potential future Covid-related restrictions when he’s back in the White House.

“We had a booming economy with you before Covid,” Dixon told Trump.

“Covid stole so much from us.”

“We lost our loved ones.”

“We suffered major learning loss.”

“Our kids really suffered mental health strain,” she said.

“Costs have gone through the roof.”

“And now we’re hearing that Kentucky is shutting down two school systems because of Covid again.”

“So people are panicked that these shutdowns are going to return.”

“What happens in a Trump administration when Covid comes back?” Dixon asked.

In response, Trump made it clear that would never entertain the idea of implementing lockdowns again.

He also said he was suspicious about the alleged reemerging “health crisis” in the run-up to the 2024 election.

“Well, we don’t do shutdowns, for one thing, and it sounds to me like if something’s coming back, they blame everything,” Trump said.

“They say it’s Covid because they love using the word Covid.”

“If you have a flu season, they call it Covid.”

“We had that then too, by the way. You had a lot of flu.”

“You had a lot of this, and they like to say everything’s Covid.”

“But let’s see what happens. I mean, there could be something happening,” Trump continued.

Trump then continued by blasting Biden’s handling of the virus.”

“I always said Biden did a lousy job with Covid, and he did do a lousy job,” Trump added.

“We handed him over a great situation, and a lot of stupid decisions were made, especially with the spending of money and what they were doing.”

Tudor Dixon then discussed Biden’s recent announcement to fund a new Covid vaccine.

“Joe Biden just announced that he’s going to be funding a new vaccine,” said Dixon.

“He wants everyone to get this vaccine.”

“And we’re hearing about a lot of complaints from vaccine injured, to say a lot. It’s like an understatement.”

“Numerous pharmaceutical companies have refused to release their data on vaccine side effects.”

“But we’ve seen cases of myocarditis, blood clots, and heart attacks.”

“They’re all increasing. The research has never been released.”

“So will you demand that the vaccine companies, that the pharmaceutical companies release their vaccine data to the public so that we can see what they’re actually seeing about the side effects of this vaccine?” Dixon asked Trump.

In response to Dixon, Trump declared that he will demand complete transparency from Big Pharma regarding the dangers of their Covid shots.

“Well, they should do that,” Trump said.

“We’re all in this together, and they should be doing that.”

“And frankly, anything new, and I hadn’t heard what he [Biden] said yet, but anything new has got to be looked at very carefully.”

“But they should be doing that if they have facts.”

“I mean, the facts are public.”

“They should be made public immediately,” Trump declared.

“People should understand that, and they should know what research is showing and what fact-finding.”

“Don’t forget, when we started, nobody ever had any idea, even the word pandemic.”

“It was 100 years ago -1917- that was the last time.”

“And it was a horrible thing.”

“One hundred million people perhaps died, but nobody thought that could happen again.”

“It seemed like an ancient kind of thing – the plague.”

“They talked about the plague, but we had our own plague.”

“It was called Covid. It was called the China Virus.”

“What that Wuhan lab and what came out of there, because it came out of the Wuhan lab,” Trump added.

“And what that did to the world was unbelievable.”

“Sixty trillion in damages, so many dead people, millions and millions of people all over the world.”

“What happened there was just horrible,” Trump said.

Slaynews.com reports: Dixon also pointed out that pharmaceutical companies are currently protected by the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act.

PREP shields Big Pharma from liability for vaccine injuries until December 2024.

“President Biden, just a couple of days ago, said he is going to release a new vaccine that works.

“Those are his exact words; ‘that works.’

“I don’t know if that’s to indicate that he thinks the last vaccine didn’t work.

“But the pharmaceutical companies have been protected by the PREP Act and that protects them until, I think, it’s December ’24 when that sun sets.”

Dixon then asked Trump if the mRNA shot makers should be held accountable for vaccine injuries after that date.

“So once that sun sets, and then they can be held liable for any type of vaccine injuries, will you tell these companies that they must be honest about what has happened with this vaccine?” she asked.

“And do you believe that we should be starting a new vaccine at this point?”

Trump emphasized that these companies must be held accountable.

“They have to be honest with the numbers, the facts, and they have an obligation to be honest,” he said.

“And if they are going to hold back, that means they’re holding back something that’s not good.”

In closing, Tudor Dixon noted the public’s strong desire for Trump to continue advocating for people who are skeptical of vaccines and those who are vaccine-injured.

“Mr. President, I’m telling you, there are people out there that are desperate to have you stand for them in that case,” said Dixon.

“Well, we’ll stand for them in many ways…,” Trump vowed.

