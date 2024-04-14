UK Doctor Endorses Surgery Allowing Patients To Have Both Male & Female Genitalia

Leaked mesages have revealed that an NHS transgender clinic doctor has endorsed procedures that would enable patients to have both male and female genitalia (at the same time) or have neither...

The doctor expressed his support for such procedures in unredacted leaked messages that were obtained by the British newspaper the Daily Telegraph

InfoWars reports: The messages show that doctors, including Jonathan Arcelus, professor in mental health and transgender health at the University of Nottingham, are discussing and giving their support for even more radical surgical transformations that are not currently allowed by the NHS.

The unredacted messages come from a broader tranche of material leaked from the World Profssional Association for Transgender Health, whose guidance influences the NHS’s stance approach to transgender treatment. Investigative journalist Michael Shellenberger leaked the messages last month.

These new messages are taken from an internal WPATH message board where professional members discuss treatments. One thread described the Telegraph opens with a member noting how they have “found more and more patients recently requesting ‘non-standard’ procedures such as top surgery without nipples, nullification, and phallus-preserving vaginoplasty.”

Professor Arcelus responded that he believed these procedures may become standard in the near future, and so different terminology should be used to describe them.

“WPATH is an organization of activists who’s not basing their so-called ‘standards of care’ on any credible science. The foundation that so much of this has been built on is a foundation of lies, and it’s crumbling down.” – @EricSell @RitaPanahi @SkyNews pic.twitter.com/l8m5SJkQ6P — Center for American Liberty (@Liberty_Ctr) April 11, 2024

These new revelations come at a time of intense scrutiny of transgenderism, its diagnosis and treatment in the UK. The Cass Review on the NHS’s approach to transgenderism, chaired by Dr Hillary Cass, was released this week. The Review was commissioned by NHS England nearly four years ago in response to the ongoing rise in individuals receiving diagnosis and treatment for transgenderism.

The Review concludes that children are being failed by the NHS, because of lack of meaningful data on the condition itself and on treatment. Cass criticises the focus on medical interventions—surgery in particular but also the use of hormone blockers to prevent puberty in children and teenagers—and describes how clinicians have become “fearful” due to the deeply politicised nature of transgenderism.