5 Children Found Hidden At Drag Queen Party Filled With Drugs, Sex Toys, and a Dead Body – Police Say ‘Not Suspicious’

First responders were called to a public housing complex in South Boston for a man in cardiac arrest and found a depraved party including six men in drag, narcotics, sex toys, a dead body and at least five children aged between 5 and 10 years old hidden in a back room.

According to the first responders, the adult men were uncooperative and denied there were children in the apartment.

Despite the above facts, the police declared the incident “not suspicious” and nobody has been arrested.

Boston Herald reported: Four children living in squalid conditions while being hidden from first responders were found in an apartment filled with “alcohol, drugs, sex toys” and a dead man, according to an incident report and outraged officials. “This is sickening,” said At-Large City Councilor Michael Flaherty. “I was informed by people at the scene that there were drugs, alcohol, sex toys all around the apartment as well as a dead body on the floor.” That fire department report, obtained by the Herald and confirmed by police response, states that a BFD crew was sent to Old Colony Avenue Saturday morning for a call that a man had gone into cardiac arrest and required medical attention. That address is the Mary Ellen McCormack Housing complex run by the city. However, according to the incident report, firefighters found more than just a routine medical emergency. “The apartment was in extremely unsanitary conditions. Approximately 6 adults, who appeared to be males, were seen in the apartment,” they wrote, saying they subsequently found “four children in the back bedroom being hidden by an adult male from first responders.” According to the incident report the children ranged from ages 5 to 10. “All of the adult parties were being uncooperative and did not provide helpful information. All adults present denied having children inside the apartment,” they wrote. Fire crews say they filed a “51A form with the appropriate state agency.” The fire crews, according to the incident report, performed CPR on the person in cardiac arrest, who apparently died. The Boston Police Department is investigating. A fire department spokesman confirmed a call came in for that address. “At about 11:11 AM, on Saturday, June 17th, officers responded to the area of 381 Old Colony Avenue for a death investigation. District Detectives handling, not suspicious, no further information,” a BPD spokesperson told the Herald. It is unclear whether the children were relatives of the people the fire department described as “appearing to be male” or if they lived in the apartment. Flaherty, Public Safety chairman on the council, told the Herald Monday night the dead body found on the floor was “from an apparent overdose” and that “a man wearing a wig claiming to be the father” of the kids was found in a back bedroom. Multiple sources tell the Herald some of the adults were dressed as women when first responders arrived at the scene.

How is this not front page news? A government subsidised apartment filled with sex toys, drugs, a dead body, possible pedophiles who demand you call them women, AND FOUR children!

We know that they’re hiding something since they refused to cooperate with first responders and initially tried to hide the children in a back room. Yet we don’t know who lives in the apartment, and somehow no one has been arrested?