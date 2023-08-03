Former Capitol Police Chief Said Jan 6 ‘Appeared To Be a Cover Up’ In Unaired Fox Interview

Fox News is sitting on an interview with former US Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund in which the retired officer, who was fired from his job by Nancy Pelosi, describes the events surrounding Jan 6 as a “cover up.”

Leaked footage from an exclusive interview with Tucker Carlson and Sund has revealed that the retired officer, was published by Raheem Kassam at The National Pulse. According to Kassam, Fox News, has refused to air the damning clip.

During the long-form discussion between the Carlson and the former Capitol Police Chief, Sund slams the conduct of then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, as well as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, and says they did not impart what they knew about the potential events to the Capitol Police.

Sund claims they had information that foreshadowed upcoming issues on Capitol Hill. Despite having access to this key intel, both Pelosi and Milley shared nothing with police on the ground, according to Sund.

“If I was allowed to do my job as the chief we wouldn’t be here, this didn’t have to happen,” Sund explained.

The former police chief said that “Everything appears to be a cover-up,” and that he was denied any support from the US National Guard both in advance of the events and even for 71 minutes while the Capitol was “under attack.”

At one point in the interview, Carlson suggested it “sounds like they were hiding the intelligence.”

Sund replied, “Could there possibly be actually… they kind of wanted something to happen? It’s not a far stretch to begin to think that. It’s sad when you start putting everything together and thinking about the way this played out… what was their end goal?”

The National Pulse has promised another portion of the interview, covering a discussion about the curious case of US Capitol attendee Ray Epps, will be posted Thursday morning.